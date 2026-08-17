When Ministers Resign: What an Older Bhutan Sees in a New Political Era

Bhutan’s political milieu was unusually heated this week as two ministers resigned, triggering a wave of discussion far beyond the formal corridors of government. Social media quickly became the country’s political coffee table. People debated why the ministers resigned, whether the decisions were right, what they meant for the government and, almost immediately, who should fill the vacant Cabinet positions.

But beneath the speculation lies a more profound story. For Bhutan, ministers resigning is not merely a political development. It is a reflection of how profoundly the country’s political culture has evolved, from a time when public office was seen as something almost permanent and unquestionable to one in which ministers can be questioned, can accept that they may have erred, and can ultimately choose to step aside.

For older Bhutanese who lived through the country’s earlier political system, the transformation can feel almost surreal.

Jigme Dorji, 73, has witnessed the evolution of Bhutan’s democracy and the changing meaning of public office.

“In our time, we never imagined a minister leaving government because he or she wanted to. If you were given responsibility, you carried it until you were told otherwise,” he says.

Jigme is careful not to pass judgment on the two ministers who resigned. For him, the significance lies less in their individual decisions and more in the change in the way society understands authority.

“One important change is perhaps the acceptance that anyone can make mistakes, even ministers,” he says. “Moreover, the power to question has also evolved. There is also the acceptance of questioning.”

“Today, people ask why a minister resigned. In our time, we would have asked why a person holding such a position would ever resign,” Jigme adds.

These capture an entire political transformation.

Tshering Penjore, 79, sees another important change.

“In our days, we saw government as something permanent. People changed their lives around government. There was this sense that those in power, like ministers, were important and also indispensable,” he says.

Perhaps, he suggests, that notion has changed.

“If people are resigning, it also shows that they know the government can continue without them. Maybe this is one part that has changed.”

It is a striking observation. Modern democracy rests, at least in part, on the understanding that institutions must be bigger than the individuals who temporarily lead them. A minister may hold considerable authority, but that authority belongs ultimately to the office and the institution, not permanently to the person occupying it.

Tshering believes this also carries a responsibility.

“If a minister who wants to resign knows that the government cannot function without him or her, resigning would be very selfish,” he says.

But when someone can leave knowing that the institution will continue, he sees something different: an acknowledgement that no individual is indispensable to the State.

For Gyem Dorji, 76, the simplest explanation is perhaps the most powerful.

“Perhaps this is democracy. We have reached a time when even a minister can say, ‘I cannot continue,’ and the country continues.”

Having witnessed similar developments, Gyem does not necessarily see ministerial resignation as evidence of governmental weakness.

“Sometimes it can demonstrate that the government and system has become institutional enough to survive the departure of individuals,” he says.

But he also sees a potential danger.

There could be a temptation, he cautions, to normalise resignation to the point where people leave office for inadequate reasons.

“It may not happen, but you never know. People may just resign on petty grounds too, and sometimes that person could be a capable person whose departure may not be good for the country,” he says.

There must therefore be safeguards, he argues, asking whether the system has mechanisms to ensure that resignations are not used irresponsibly.

“Can you prevent someone from resigning?” he asks.

It is a question that goes beyond the two resignations of this week. Because Bhutan is still a young democracy, every such event becomes part of the country’s political learning. The meaning of public office is being renegotiated in real time.

For the older generation, the sight of ministers resigning can be startling because it represents a political world very different from the one they knew. For younger Bhutanese, however, it may simply be democracy functioning as they understand it: leaders can be questioned, institutions can change, and no individual is above accountability.

Perhaps the real measure of this evolution will not be how often ministers resign.

It will be whether Bhutan can preserve the older generation’s profound sense of duty and responsibility while embracing the newer generation’s insistence on accountability and institutional resilience.

Two resignations may have dominated the political conversation this week. But beneath the headlines, something much bigger is taking place.

Bhutan is learning what it means to live in a democracy where even those at the very top can step down, and the nation keeps moving forward.

Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu