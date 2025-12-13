When a Monarch Became a Warrior: Celebrating the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Protector of the Dragon Kingdom

Each year, on the crisp morning of December 13, as mists curl around the 108 chortens at Dochula, Bhutanese citizens gather to commemorate an event etched deeply into the nation’s collective heart—the Dochula Druk Wangyel Festival. More than a festival, it is a living tribute, a reverent reminder of a time when Bhutan’s sovereignty stood on a razor’s edge. At its center shines the unwavering strength and noble spirit of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Warrior King who placed the nation before himself and guided his people through one of the most trying moments in Bhutan’s modern history.

The Dochula Festival is not merely dance, song, or spectacle. It is a narrative written in movement, echoing the bravery of soldiers who marched into dense forests and uncertain futures so that the rest of the nation could continue to live in peace. Above all, it honors the King who led them—not from a distant throne or sheltered command room, but from the front lines, sharing in the fatigue, the danger, and the solemn duty of protecting the realm.

The year 2003 remains an indelible chapter in Bhutanese memory. Faced with militant groups entrenched within Bhutan’s southern jungles, the nation confronted a threat that undermined its peace, security, and sovereignty. Diplomacy had been pursued with patience and principled resolve for years. Yet, when all other paths closed, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo made a decision that revealed the true essence of leadership: he took responsibility himself. Not a single Bhutanese soldier was sent into harm’s way without the King taking the first step.

His Majesty’s sacrifices during this time—physical, emotional, and spiritual—cannot be measured in words alone. He endured sleepless nights beneath the open sky, walked miles alongside young soldiers, and carried the weight of every life under his command. He faced dangers with resolute calm, not for glory, but because his people, his land, and the sanctity of Bhutan’s peace demanded nothing less. The soldiers who accompanied him, some of whom gave their lives, mirrored his courage. They became protectors not only of borders, but of the dreams and hopes of generations yet to come.

The 108 chortens at Dochula stand today as silent sentinels of remembrance, built under the guidance of Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck. They rise against the skyline as symbols of sacrifice, unity, and gratitude. When the festival unfolds each year, it breathes life into these monuments, transforming the mountain pass into a sacred stage where history is not only remembered but relived with reverence.

The Fourth King’s legacy is far greater than a single military operation. It is a legacy of compassionate leadership, visionary governance, and profound selflessness. Yet, Dochula reminds us that at the heart of that legacy lies a moment when he chose to risk everything so that his people would never have to.

As the dancers move across Dochula’s windswept stage and the nation bows its head in remembrance, we honor not only the victory that safeguarded Bhutan’s sovereignty but the spirit of service embodied by the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the brave soldiers who stood beside him. Their sacrifices continue to inspire a nation built on peace, unity, and unwavering devotion to the Golden Throne.

Contributed by Yoezer Jamtsho

Business Bhutan