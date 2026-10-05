When a King’s Vision Becomes a Nation’s Offering

A vision will soon become reality.

On November 1, 2026, 108 Jangchub Chortens—Stupas of Enlightenment—will rise at the Gelephu Mindfulness City, together, in a single day. The stage is set for something extraordinary: not simply the construction of 108 monuments, but the transformation of an idea into a physical expression of faith, unity and collective will.

And at the beginning of it all was a vision of His Majesty The King.

On February 21, 2026, as the nation celebrated His Majesty’s 46th birth anniversary, His Majesty placed the vision for Project 108 before the people. The doors were opened. What followed was remarkable.

People came forward. They came with money, materials, skills, prayers and, most importantly, their hands. Bhutanese from across the country responded. Support also came from beyond Bhutan. Thousands have contributed to the project, while international supporters have joined an offering that is no longer confined by the boundaries of the Kingdom.

This is where the deeper significance of Project 108 lies.

A great vision does not become reality merely because it is announced. It becomes reality when people believe in it enough to act.

His Majesty’s leadership has made that possible.

Leadership, at its most powerful, is not about directing people towards a destination. It is about giving people a destination worth walking towards.

Project 108 has done precisely that.

The idea is extraordinary: 108 sacred structures, raised simultaneously in one day through voluntary national service. And what makes the undertaking possible is not merely engineering, organisation or resources.

It is trust—the trust that allows an ambitious vision to be placed before a nation and the world with the confidence that people will understand its deeper purpose and respond.

And they have.

The response tells us something important. It tells us that a vision rooted in wisdom and meaning can still move people in an age dominated by material ambition. It tells us that collective action remains possible when people see themselves as participants in something larger than themselves.

It tells us, too, about the relationship His Majesty has built with the world.

The response from within and outside Bhutan is a measure not merely of resources, but of confidence in the vision and the leadership behind it.

Project 108 has also opened another door: Bhutan’s relationship with the world.

Support from outside the country demonstrates that an offering conceived in Bhutan can resonate far beyond Bhutan. The project invites people across borders to participate in an undertaking whose stated purpose extends to peace, compassion and spiritual aspiration.

This is significant for a small nation.

For generations, Bhutan has been known for its distinctive civilisation, its Buddhist heritage and its approach to development. Today, under visionary leadership, it is attempting something more ambitious: to carry those values into a new chapter of national development without leaving them behind.

That is the larger meaning of Project 108.

The chortens will be built from stone, timber, sacred texts, relics and countless acts of labour. But the most important material will not be visible.

It will be trust. It will be faith. It will be the willingness of thousands of people to contribute to one vision.

On November 1, when the first chorten rises and then another, until 108 stand along the Mau Chhu, the world will see more than monuments taking shape.

It will see an idea made concrete.

It will see what becomes possible when vision is matched by leadership, when leadership inspires trust, and when trust is transformed into collective action.

His Majesty gave us the vision.

The people are giving it form.

And on that day, the 108 chortens will tell the story.