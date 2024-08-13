What the Pen can do and Undo

The Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project stands as Bhutan’s most ambitious economic initiative since the nation embarked on planned development. As His Majesty astutely remarked, bold steps are essential for a nation to advance and secure its future. This project epitomizes that vision, aspiring to transform Gelephu into a model city where mindfulness and sustainable development converge. The GMC initiative is not merely about urban growth; it symbolizes Bhutan’s unwavering commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage while embracing modernity in a way that uplifts both its people and the environment.

As officials underscored in today’s press briefing, there is no room for error in this monumental endeavor. Every Bhutanese citizen has a vital role to play, and the responsibility of the Bhutanese media is especially crucial. The media’s role transcends mere reportage; it is about shaping public perception, fostering national unity, and ensuring that accurate and timely information resonates across the nation. By doing so, the media can galvanize public support, encourage active participation, and hold stakeholders accountable, thereby ensuring the success of the GMC project both domestically and internationally. In essence, the media bears the sacred duty of marketing not just the GMC, but Bhutan itself.

Are we fulfilling this role? At its core, marketing is the art of generating interest in a product or service. In the case of the GMC, this means capturing the world’s attention by showcasing Bhutan’s unique strengths, highlighting the factors that make it a superior investment destination, and communicating the tangible benefits of investing in the country. In this context, the media becomes an institution working in the national interest, and with that comes the responsibility to maintain certain boundaries.

This is a global practice. For the sake of national interest and the country’s image, even esteemed institutions like the BBC will sometimes withhold news that could tarnish their nation’s reputation. Similarly, NDTV follows suit.

We are not here to dictate the editorial direction of the Bhutanese media, nor are we prescribing specific types of coverage related to marketing the GMC. Leaders of Bhutanese media houses are well-versed in the principles of marketing. The question we must ask ourselves is simple: Are we truly fulfilling our responsibilities? Are we supporting our King, who is working tirelessly for GMC – His Majesty’s sacred Project?

By Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu