What some award winners had to say

Red Scarf and the title ‘Dasho’

Dasho Arun Kapur

“I am completely overwhelmed and overjoyed, but it is also an acknowledgment of the work that our team, Druk Gyalpo Institute, does. This is an acknowledgment of the work that all of us have done together. But I think it is also our responsibility now to do much more. It’s an honor to work for His Majesty.”

Kabney and Patang

Dasho Wangchuk Namgay

“It is a huge honor to receive the award. At the same time, it has heightened the sense of responsibility and direction in life. It is going to be heavy and, at the same time, fulfilling. It is also a direction in life both in thought and action.” Wangchuk Namgay was awarded Kabney and Patang, in recognition of his services to education.

Tshewang Tandin

“This recognition is not merely a celebration of personal achievement but a testament to be shared, and aspiration of everyone who has been part of this long and fulfilling path. Of all, I draw inspiration from enlightened Kings, whose vision and leadership remind us that service is not merely an act but a sacred duty of every citizen to the country. As someone who has been nurtured by the far-sighted systems envisioned by our beloved Kings – from education to training and employment – I owe any gratitude to my King and country. It is both my honour and responsibility to continue to serve the country to the best of my ability.”

Druk Thuksey Medal

Tourism Industry of Bhutan

Damcho Rinzin, Director, Department of Tourism

“It is a great honor for the tourism industry to receive such an important recognition from His Majesty the King. This recognition is for every Bhutanese who plays a significant role in tourism, and we must all celebrate together as partners. We would also like to dedicate the Druk Thuksey (Heart Son of Thunder Dragon) to all our international tourism ambassadors and our friends of tourism. Tourism must serve Bhutan, and it must create opportunities. It must strengthen our sovereignty. It must strengthen and promote our Bhutanese identity. The department, on behalf of everyone in the tourism industry, is very happy and will reaffirm its commitment to making Bhutan a high-value tourism destination and strengthening brand Bhutan.”

Garab Dorji, Chairman, GAB

“This recognition carries immense significance for both the Department of Tourism (DoT) and, most notably, the Guides Association of Bhutan (GAB). It stands as a powerful testament to the indispensable role tour guides play in not only shaping but also powerfully propelling the growth of Bhutan’s tourism industry. For the GAB, this recognition is particularly resonant, acknowledging their half-century of dedicated service as frontline ambassadors of Bhutanese culture and hospitality. Furthermore, it reflects the deep trust and unwavering confidence bestowed upon the guiding profession by the highest authority in the nation.

“This acknowledgment unequivocally underscores the invaluable contributions that tour guides make, emphasizing their potential to drive sustainable tourism development, serve as exemplary cultural ambassadors, and significantly enhance the visitor experience in the Kingdom of Bhutan. This recognition validates the GAB’s legacy of unwavering commitment to showcasing Bhutan’s unique heritage and natural beauty to the world.”

HE Lopen Samten Dorji (Former Tsugla Lopen)

“I am deeply overwhelmed and truly humbled. I never expected such an honor. To receive such a prestigious gift from His Majesty is beyond words. While I am incredibly grateful, I also recognize that with this award comes greater responsibility, which makes me feel a bit anxious about whether I can live upto it. This award feels like receiving the most precious blessings of my life, especially since it was presented on such an auspicious occasion as National Day by His Majesty the King.”

National Order of Merit (Silver)

Ugyen Deepak (Hair Dresser)

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to have received this medal of recognition (National Order of Merit – Silver) from His Majesty the King. This distinction is not just a symbol of personal achievement but also a testament to His Majesty’s unwavering commitment to recognizing the contributions of His people no matter what their background or profession is.

His Majesty has always been a guiding light, embodying wisdom, compassion, and selfless service to the nation. His Majesty’s vision has inspired countless individuals, including myself, to strive for excellence and to serve with unwavering dedication and integrity. His Majesty’s tireless devotion to the well-being and progress of our nation is a beacon of hope and a call to action for all of us. I pledge to continue my endeavors with greater resolve, always keeping the welfare of our nation and people at the forefront, as His Majesty so nobly exemplifies.”

Namgay Wangchuk, NRDCL

“It was a huge honor from His Majesty, granted on such an auspicious day—a national order of merit for a simple act of Trashnology. It was never for name, fame, and award, and this makes the recognition from the Golden Throne even more special. It, of-course, gives me great joy and satisfaction. It also gives me motivation to continue sensitizing our people on waste management through my Trashnology actions. I am optimistic that people are actually better than how they act, and one day not far from now, we will become the best in this aspect of life. I hope people will realize that this award is a Royal indication that each one of us must manage our waste responsibly. To me, Trashnology is dharma. Cleaning is a spiritual duty, akin to maintaining sacred spaces, and seeing the work as an act of service to the King, country, and people, the need to uphold the sanctity of the nation.”

Dr Dechen Wangmo

“I am deeply honored and truly humbled to receive this award. The events unfolding in my life recently have been beyond anything I could have imagined. As someone who has just embarked on my career, I view this recognition not as a destination but as a benchmark—a reminder of the standard I must continuously strive to uphold. I dedicate this medal to everyone out there working tirelessly, pursuing their dreams, and persevering through challenges. Let this be a reminder that no matter how long or dark the tunnel may seem, there is always light waiting at the end.”

