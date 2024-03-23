What does the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Bhutan mean for the two countries?
What does the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Bhutan mean for the two countries?
What does the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Bhutan mean for the two countries?
Fortifying Friendship
འབྲུག་དང་རྒྱ་གར་རྒྱལ་ཁབགཉིས་ཀྱིས་ མཉམ་འབྲེལ་གྱི་ཐོག་ཡར་རྒྱས་གོང་འཕེལ་གྱི་གནས་ཚད་གསརཔ་བཟོ་དོ་ཡོདཔ།
PM Modi and Bhutan
Remembering Indian PM’s visits of 2014 and 2019
Trending Now
What does the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Bhutan mean for the two countries?

What does the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Bhutan mean for the two countries?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan highlights the strong bond and mutual confidence between the two capitals of Thimphu and New Delhi. After his earlier visits in 2014 and 2019, such visits, even when made at a short notice underscores the message that Bhutan is not isolated, but has steadfast allies in the region resistant to external pressures. Remarkably, this is the first instance in 15 years where an Indian Prime Minister has undertaken a foreign trip amid an election campaign, reflecting the special relationship between Bhutan and India.

Diplomatic ties between Bhutan and India were formally established in 1968, building upon the foundation of the 1949 Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, which was renewed in 2007.

India stands as Bhutan’s foremost trading partner, enjoying a free trade agreement that allows Bhutanese exports to transit through India without duty. Trade with India constitutes more than 70% of Bhutan’s total trade volume. During its 12th Five-Year Plan, India contributed INR 50 Billion as a principal development partner to Bhutan.

Presently, four hydroelectric projects with a combined capacity of over 2,100 megawatts are operational in Bhutan, supplying electricity to India. Two additional projects of similar capacity are underway. In 2022, India imported nearly INR 25 Billion worth of electricity from Bhutan. Indian investments account for 50% of Bhutan’s total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with around 30 Indian companies active in various sectors including banking, electricity generation, food processing, IT services, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, and education.

In 2021, Bhutan became the first nation to adopt the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for financial transactions. Additionally, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Bhutan co-developed a satellite, named the India-Bhutan Sat, which was successfully launched in November 2022.

His Majesty the King has made seven visits to India over the past decade, including a notable tour of Maharashtra and Assam in November of the previous year. Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Bhutan was in 2014, followed by another in 2019, alongside consistent official-level interactions.

Several Indian Prime Ministers have visited Bhutan over the years, accentuating the close diplomatic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Jawaharlal Nehru visited Bhutan in 1958, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister. This visit was significant, symbolizing India’s support and friendship with Bhutan during its early years of modernization.

Then, Indira Gandhi visited Bhutan in 1968. This visit was important in further strengthening the ties between India and Bhutan. Her son, Rajiv Gandhi made a visit in 1988, which continued the tradition of high-level visits between the two nations and underscored the importance India places on its relationship with Bhutan.

Prime Minister I.K Gujral visited Bhutan in 1997. This visit, like those of his predecessors, aimed at reinforcing the bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation.

Later, Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited in 2003, which was significant for discussing various aspects of India-Bhutan relations, including hydropower cooperation.

Manmohan Singh, the 14th Indian PM visited Bhutan in 2008 and again in 2013. These visits were crucial for discussing economic ties and hydropower projects, which are a key component of Bhutan’s economy and its export to India.

These visits by Indian Prime Ministers to Bhutan over the years have been pivotal in enhancing mutual understanding, cooperation, and bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu

Post Views: 34
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
What does the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Bhutan mean for the two countries?

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
What does the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Bhutan mean for the two countries?
What does the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Bhutan mean for the two countries?