What Bhutanese expect from the Bhutan Innovation Forum

“I would like to hear Bjarke Ingels say what attracted him to work for GMC,” Chimi from Canberra, Australia.

With just over a month left before the three-day Bhutan Innovation Forum kicks off in Pangbisa, Paro, Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) has confirmed the participation of 86 speakers, including Bhutanese speakers. As the Forum comes closer,. Bhutanese from various walks of life, both within the country and abroad, are eagerly anticipating the event. Many hope it will provide a clearer understanding of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), including potential investors. Others are interested in hearing about the challenges Bhutan might face. Meanwhile, a teacher from the East expressed concerns about inclusive information dissemination, especially related to those living in rural Bhutan.

“BIF is like a gathering of global intellectuals and a significant endorsement of the GMC, a testament to His Majesty’s tireless efforts. As we are not in Bhutan, we hope the event will be live-streamed and shared on social media so we can watch it. Most Bhutanese here are looking forward to the Forum and hope to gain a better understanding of GMC, possibly even investors,” said Karma, a Bhutanese student in Perth. He added that the Forum might also highlight “potential areas for investment and employment opportunities at GMC” for Bhutanese living abroad.

“I’ve seen the list of speakers, and it truly is a gathering of stars from around the world,” said Chimi, who works in Canberra, Australia. “I remember His Majesty’s words during the 2023 National Day, emphasizing that GMC is for all Bhutanese, especially those of us who have left the country,” Chimi continued, noting that Bhutanese in Canberra are eagerly awaiting the forum. “Personally, I’m excited to hear Bjarke Ingels speak. It would be great if he could explain why GMC is special and why he got involved in the project. This would benefit the project and help everyone better understand GMC,” he added.

Karma Yangchen, who lives in Canada, shared similar sentiments. “Due to the time difference, we might not be able to watch it live, even if the event is streamed. But I’m eager to hear what speakers like Dzongsar Khyentse Rinpoche and Joseph Stiglitz have to say, especially regarding GMC. It’s a massive project, and I hope the experts will outline the challenges we might face. Yes, I’d be very happy to learn about some of the investors as well,” she said.

Back in Bhutan, Tandin Wangchuk from Babesa, Thimphu, expects the forum to provide more clarity on GMC. “We understand that a project like GMC might not have all the details finalized. However, I hope the speakers at the Forum will shed light on the main areas of investment and possibly reveal the names of some investors,” Tandin said, adding that he is particularly looking forward to hearing from Anil Ambani and Evan Spiegel. “Even though they don’t officially represent their countries, their involvement might give us insight into the areas of interest for India and the US,” he remarked.

A civil servant based in Thimphu expressed the desire for the Forum to lead to the formalization of ideas, projects, and strategic partnerships between Bhutan and the resource persons. “There should be concrete commitments from both sides, which will help us understand the current status and future of GMC. Better knowledge about GMC will enable Bhutanese to prepare themselves with the skills and human resources that GMC will require,” he said.

Meanwhile, a teacher from Trashigang highlighted the significant divide between rural and urban Bhutan, particularly regarding awareness of GMC. “People in the villages know very little beyond the fact that a city is being developed in Gelephu,” she said. She suggested that the Bhutanese media and relevant agencies start educating people in rural areas about GMC and the Forum. “For instance, Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS) should begin disseminating information about GMC and the Forum through shows and other platforms. News coverage alone is not enough. BBS could start sharing information about the Forum now, translate speeches into Dzongkha and other languages, and inform the public. It’s not just BBS—other organizations and the GMC team can also contribute. But given BBS’s reach, their efforts would be most effective.”

Meanwhile, the Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) is a global initiative dedicated to sustainable development and mindful entrepreneurship. It unites international leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to support Bhutan’s vision of a Mindfulness City. Through dynamic workshops, networking, and interactive sessions, BIF promotes ethical practices, eco-friendly innovation, and cultural preservation, blending modern technology with Bhutanese traditions to drive holistic growth and environmental stewardship. The three-day event will begin from the 1st of October, 2024. As of today, 86 speakers, national and international have confirmed their participation.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu