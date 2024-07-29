What about the “less notorious” ones?

There is exceptional joy today in Zhemgang and Gelephu. People will no longer need to traverse the infamous Boxcut stretch between these two towns—a stretch notorious for its unpredictability, weather-dependent and making it impassable for much of the time. However, the government has announced the construction of a 19 km long bypass road via the Tsachhu area within this fiscal year.

Over the past decade, the government has invested approximately Nu 25 million (M) in efforts to clear blockages and maintain the Boxcut stretch. During the monsoon season alone, an expenditure of around Nu 2 million every three months is required to keep the road passable, resulting in a total expenditure of Nu 20 million by 2019.

The Gelephu-Zhemgang highway stands as an essential artery in Bhutan’s transportation network, forging a crucial connection between the southern town of Gelephu and the central town of Zhemgang. This highway is not merely a road but a lifeline for regional connectivity, as it facilitates the seamless movement of people and goods between these two significant areas.

Acting as a crucial conduit for the transportation of goods and essential supplies, the highway underpins regional development and plays an instrumental role in stimulating economic activities and enhancing accessibility throughout Bhutan. The significance of this vital route is further magnified by the development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), which adds an additional layer of importance to an already indispensable highway. This dual function of facilitating economic growth and supporting urban development underscores the highway’s critical role in Bhutan’s infrastructure and regional integration efforts.

And it is not just the Zhemgang-Gelephu road. In Bhutan, roads are not merely pathways for transportation; they are the lifelines that connect remote communities, facilitate the movement of goods and people, and enable access to essential services. They play an indispensable role in the nation’s socio-economic development, knitting together the country’s diverse landscapes and bridging the gap between urban and rural areas. Without these vital road networks, everything from education and healthcare to trade and tourism would be affected. In essence, the roads in Bhutan are the veins through which the lifeblood of the nation flows, sustaining and nurturing its growth and progress.

Many will inevitably raise questions about the protracted delay in constructing the bypass, wondering why it took so long to address an issue of such critical importance. One might ponder whether a nine-year-old girl would still be attending school, relishing the joys of childhood, had the bypass been built in a more timely manner. However, as long as valuable lessons are learned from past mistakes and the necessary rectifications are diligently implemented, such issues should not pose a significant problem in the future. This proactive approach will ensure that similar delays and their associated consequences are avoided, fostering a more efficient and responsive infrastructure development process moving forward.

The question for the government is: “What about the other less notorious stretches, such as Praling in Tingtibi, Reotala in Trongsa and others?” Do we continue with maintenance, like we did for Bokcut and then come to a solution?