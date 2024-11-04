Wangduechhoeling Palace restored to its original grandeur
Wangduechhoeling Palace restored to its original grandeur
Wangduechhoeling Palace restored to its original grandeur
Three out of four children exposed to lead
𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝
Bureau of Multinational Expositions from Bhutan wins bronze at the Garden Exhibition in Chengdu
BNB encourages saving for children
Trending Now
Wangduechhoeling Palace restored to its original grandeur

Wangduechhoeling Palace restored to its original grandeur

Scheduled for opening to the general public next year, the palace-museum also features digital storytelling facilities

30 October 2024: Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the consecration ceremony of the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center today. Their Majesties the Gyalyums, Members of the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior officials, and dignitaries attended the ceremony, which was presided over by the Venerable Dorji Lopen.

The decade-long project to restore the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace and establish the Museum and Cultural Center began in 2012 under the guidance of Her Majesty Gyalyum Tseyring Pem Wangchuck. Led by the Bhutan Foundation, the project was implemented in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development, Ministry of Home Affairs. The ambitious effort included contributions from international conservation experts, who worked alongside Bhutanese artisans to enhance local expertise in heritage conservation.

Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen thanked friends of Bhutan who contributed numerous Bhutanese artifacts from private collections abroad for the Museum’s collection. The extensive restoration project received support from international donors, the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation, and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Under a Royal Kasho granted by His Majesty The King on April 25, 2024, the Wangduecholing Palace Museum and Cultural Centre will operate under the patronage of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and a Board of Directors. Envisioned as a dynamic cultural institution, the Museum will host educational programs, research initiatives, and exhibitions that celebrate Bhutanese history as a living tradition. By engaging both local and international audiences, it aims to deepen appreciation for Bhutan’s rich heritage.

The Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Centre is scheduled to open to the public in 2025.

Post Views: 52
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Wangduechhoeling Palace restored to its original grandeur

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Wangduechhoeling Palace restored to its original grandeur
Wangduechhoeling Palace restored to its original grandeur