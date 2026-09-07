Wangchhu Hydropower Project Enters Major Construction Phase with Inaugural Blast

The 570 MW Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project has entered a major phase of construction with the first blast for the diversion tunnel carried out on 1 September, marking the beginning of underground excavation works and paving the way for construction of the project’s main dam.

The diversion tunnel is a critical component of the project’s construction sequence. Once completed, it will allow the Wangchhu River to be safely diverted, creating the required conditions for construction of the dam and associated structures.

Project officials said diversion works have been prioritised ahead of the main civil works because construction of the dam lies on the critical path of the project’s 60-month construction schedule.

The diversion system will comprise two tunnels, each measuring 10 metres in diameter. The first tunnel will be 545 metres long, while the second will extend 460 metres.

A 151-metre adit will provide additional access to the underground works and allow excavation from multiple working fronts. Officials said this approach is expected to help accelerate tunnelling and ensure timely completion of the diversion works.

The Nu 1.27 billion construction package for the diversion tunnel has been awarded to Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), which has experience in major infrastructure, hydropower and complex underground construction projects.

The diversion tunnel and associated structures are scheduled to be completed within nine months. Their completion will allow the main civil contractor to commence dam construction immediately after the main civil works contract is awarded.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director of Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wangchhu Hydroelectric Power Limited (WHPL), Dasho Chhewang Rinzin highlighted the strategic importance of the Wangchhu project in advancing Bhutan’s renewable energy ambitions.

The project forms part of Bhutan’s broader Renewable Energy Roadmap, which aims to add 20,000 MW of generation capacity by 2040. The expansion of renewable energy capacity is expected to support long-term economic development while strengthening the country’s energy security.

The Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project is being developed through a strategic joint venture between DGPC and Adani Power Limited, with DGPC holding a 51 percent stake and Adani Power holding 49 percent.

The successful implementation of the project is expected to strengthen cooperation and confidence between the two shareholders and provide a foundation for advancing other hydropower projects envisaged under their 5,000 MW partnership.

Project officials attributed the achievement to the collective efforts and support of the shareholders, Board of Directors, Chhukha Dzongkhag Administration, Gewog administrations, local communities, consultants, contractors, engineers, workers and other stakeholders.

With the project now moving into an intensive construction phase, WHPL said it will maintain a strong focus on three priorities—safety, quality and timely delivery.

The company also said construction activities will be undertaken responsibly, with due consideration for environmental protection and the interests of communities in and around the project area.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu