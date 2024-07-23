Waiting with Guns Blazing?

The Opposition party is giving time for the government to settle down

Since elections to the Fourth Parliament, the Opposition Party has questioned the government only once: through a press release on 30th April, calling for urgency in expediting the pledges on executive orders. With the opposition maintaining silence, voters are asking if the opposition can fulfill its role as an effective opposition party. Further, with the opposition raising few questions in the recently concluded First Session of the Fourth Parliament, many have perceived that the opposition is weak. In response to such widespread notions, the Opposition has clarified that it is giving time to the Government as it is in the process of implementing the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP).

The Opposition Leader (OL), Dasho Pema Chewang emphasized that the Opposition’s primary responsibility is to ensure effective governance, rather than opposing every single decision made by the government. “For being an Opposition and sake of opposing, it does not mean that the party should keep opposing. Just opposing is easy and public will be happy but Opposition should serve as a responsible check and balance on the government’s actions,” the OL said during the party’s first press conference held on 16th July, 2024.

“Our silence is a demonstration of our maturity and a commitment to working in the best interests of both the nation and its citizens,” the OL added.

The OL said that all MPs represent the public and that a staggering 80% of the promises made by both the ruling government and the opposition party during the election campaign were identical, demonstrating a striking convergence of views on key issues.

The Opposition members said that the Government and opposition members are working together to address issues collectively, “working in tandem to serve the best interests of the people.”

As the 13th FYP has just been passed during the recent Parliament Session and the government is in the process of finalizing the plan, it was necessary to give time, according to the Opposition members.

According to Tempa Dorji, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Maennbi-Tsaenkhar, who is also the spokesperson of the Opposition, out of the 40 questions posed during the recent Parliament session, a significant 19 were focused on scrutinizing the government’s fulfillment of its campaign promises.

The Opposition members said that it would be difficult for the government to fulfill the pledges immediately. And therefore, the Opposition should support the government’s plans and activities as it will benefit the public.

The MP of Monggar, Naiten Wangchuk also clarified that it is not necessary to raise the issue in the public forum. However, the MP explained that the Parliament has nine sub-committees that serve as a platform for discussing all issues with the Opposition equally contributing for the nation building.

The Opposition Party reaffirmed its dedication to fostering transparency and accountability in the legislative process, highlighting the pivotal role of the media in achieving this goal.

Meanwhile, the Opposition members also reminded that it is also equally responsibility of the media to remind both the Government and Opposition which will help in maintaining ‘check and balance’ in a democracy.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu