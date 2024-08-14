VWHs to enhance primary health care

Recognizing the critical gaps in access to primary health care in the country due to a combination of economic, geographic terrain and shortage of health workers, the department of Public health under the Ministry of Health is imitating a five-day refresher course for Village Health Workers (VHWs) across the country to address this critical gaps. With 989 VHWs currently active in the country, this initiative aims to reinforce their skills and knowledge in providing essential health services to underserved communities.

An official from the department said that the refresher course which includes topics such as personal hygiene, child health, family planning, mental health, zoonotic diseases, referral system, and diseases management, aims to improve VHWs abilities to address the health challenges prevalent in their communities. “They will gain access to relevant training materials, practical exercises, and resources that can be implemented with the local contexts,” the official added.

The ministry will support VHWs with access to essential medicines, equipment, and professional consultation for complex cases. The participants will also be provided recognition certificate for their contributions to community health.

The official said that the trained VHWs will serve as the primary point of contact for basic health care services, especially in hard to reach areas. “Their responsibilities include health education, preventive care, basic treatment, and referrals, all of which help foster trust, encourage healthy behaviors, and empower communities to manage their health effectively.”

Meanwhile, the VHW program was introduced in 1978, starting with pilot projects in Bumthang and Wangduephodrang districts. The program was later expanded throughout the country during the 1980s. The official said that this initiative had helped in strengthening the skills and capacities of VHWs enhancing the delivery of community-based primary healthcare services and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). “It also contributes to sustaining the positive health trends in Bhutan,” the official added.

With the refresher course, the ministry aims to enhance the VHWs ability to accurately assess community health needs and implement effective health interventions while also improving their communication skills on the health information.

“The course is designed to empower VHWs with the knowledge and skills necessary to make an impact on community health,” the official said, adding that by enhancing their understanding of key health issues, we are ensuring that the training directly contributes to improving health outcomes and addressing community needs.

The official said that the Ministry of Health has achieved health service coverage of 90% and “in order for the ministry to accomplish the last remaining 10%, the VHW in the community has a pivotal role to continue the health service delivery in the community in terms of health promotion and disease prevention services through the existing primary healthcare approach.”

In the 13Five Year Plan (FYP), the ministry has plans to conduct thorough assessment of VHW programs in the country and revamp the functions and roles of VHWs with clear delineation of responsibilities. “The VHW plays a vital role as part of the Community Health workforce to empower community participation, engagement in making the informed decision towards maintaining the health and well being of the community,” the official said.

The official said that with the refresher course they expected to reduce travel time and cost associated with basic medical care, making the service more accessible and timely for community. In addition to improving health outcomes, the courses also emphasizes on raising awareness about health issues while creating a supportive environment that prioritizes health and well-being.

“Moreover, the course also aims to addresses the need for more effective crises management within the community. Through training and practical experience, VWHs will be better prepared to respond to health emergencies.”

To foster community trust in VHWs, the official said that they are emphasizing on building personal relationships, demonstrating competence while respecting cultural norms on addition to prioritizing transparency, active listening, and consistent ethical practices.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu