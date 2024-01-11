Voter Turnover for 2024 General Election stood at 65.6%

5.27% decrease in voter turnover as compared to 2018 general elections

The general round National Assembly (NA) elections 2024 saw a decrease of the voter turnover as compared to the general round NA elections 2018. During the 2018 general NA elections, the voter turnover was about 71.46%, while the 2024 general round NA elections saw about 65.6% voter turnover, a decrease by about 5.27%.

From a total of 498,135 registered voters, only 326,775 of the votes were casted during the 2024 general round NA elections, while during the 2018 general round NA elections, a total of 313,473 voters had cast their votes out of the total of 438,663 registered voters.

A total of 218,273 votes were casted through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and 108,502 votes were casted through Postal Ballot (PB) in the 2024 general round NA elections.

The elections saw the highest voter turnover in Gelephu district with 13,338 voters under Gelephu constituency, followed by Bongo Chapchha Constituency with 11,359 voters under Chhukha district.

Similarly, the general elections also observed least voter turnover in Gasa district with 910 in Khatoed Laya constituency and 961 in Khamaed Lunana constituency.

More female voters were also observed in the Gelephu constituency with 6,639 of the total votes, followed by 5,565 female voters in Bongo Chapchha constituency under Chhukha district, and 5,662 female voters in Dewathang Gomdar constituency in Samdrup Jongkhar district.

6,699 voters under Gelephu constituency made the highest voter turnover for males, followed with 5,694 male voters in Bongo Chapchha constituency and 5,525 male voters in Dewathang Gomdar constituency.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) swept about 68% of the seats, winning a total of 30 seats from 13 districts powering as a ruling party, while Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) secured 32% of the votes, winning 17 seats from 7 districts during the 2024 general round NA elections.

A snapshot through the past National Assembly elections

2018 general round NA elections

Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) secured the majority of seats with 30 elected candidates in the National Assembly and was elected as the Ruling Party and Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), with 17 National Assembly Seats was elected as the Opposition Party by the People of Bhutan.

The Overall Voter Turnout was 71.46 % with a total of 313,473 voters having cast their votes out of the total of 438,663 Registered Voters. Of the total votes cast, 199,553 votes were cast in person on the EVM in the 865 polling stations and 113,920 votes through PBs.

There were 44,259 accepted PB, out of the 47,964 postal ballots that were issued from 47 constituencies. In terms of PB voters, 25,853 voted for PDP while 18,406 voted for DPT.

2013 general round NA elections

PDP secured majority of seats with 32 winning candidates in the National Assembly and was elected as the ruling party and DPT won 15 National Assembly seats and was elected as the Opposition Party by the people of Bhutan.

The Overall Voter Turnout was 66.1% with a total of 252,485 voters having cast their votes out of the total of 381,790 Registered Voters. Of the total votes cast 208,226 votes were cast in person on the EV in the 850 polling stations and 44,259 votes through PB.

The voter turnout was at 66.07%, a drop from the 79.3% of the 2008 General Elections.

Of the 381,790 registered voters, there were 252,853 voters who exercised their franchise. And of the 252,853 voters, around 138,760 voted for PDP, while around 114,000 voted for DPT. This means that around 55% voted for PDP, whereas around 45% voted for DPT.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu