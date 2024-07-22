Visit Bhutan – Become a Better Human Being

Visiting Bhutan is not just about exploring its scenic beauty; it’s about embracing the simplicity, humility, love, and compassion that define its people. As you leave this enchanting land, you carry with you not just memories, but a transformed heart, ready to spread positivity and warmth wherever you go.

In the global tourism market, countries attract visitors by showcasing their treasures—historical sites, entertainment, flora and fauna, beaches, and more. Tourism websites proudly display slogans like “Ten Places You Should Visit” and catchphrases such as “Why Visit Thailand?” But can we not attract visitors by promoting the intangible, priceless elements of a nation? Can we not bring in tourists by selling and celebrating simplicity, humility, love, compassion etc especially in these challenging times?

In today’s world, humility is a rare gem. Our increasingly divided society sees everyone prioritizing their own opinions and rights above all else. But why is humility so important? Without humility, we lose touch with reality, causing harm to ourselves and others. An arrogant attitude eventually alienates everyone around us.

While not all Bhutanese are humble, most are. During your stay, immerse yourself in the local culture. Join a group of Bhutanese in a bar or a family dining out. Engage with as many people as possible. When you leave Bhutan, you will feel a profound change within yourself. You’ll argue less with your spouse, seek the good in others, take time before making rash decisions, and recognize the value in everyone around you.

This positive change will ripple from your home to your community.

Compassion is revered as a great virtue in numerous philosophies and is considered among the greatest virtues in almost all major religious traditions. Compassion drives people to alleviate the physical, spiritual, or emotional pain of others. In Bhutan, you will witness compassion in your guide, drivers, and everyone you meet. You’ll see communities helping each other and the “Guardians of Peace” engaged in compassionate activities.

When you leave Bhutan, you’ll start thinking about the pain your neighbors or others might be facing and extend a helping hand. You’ll smile more, driven by the positive actions you engage in.

Simplicity avoids waste, teaches economy, and prevents value clashes complicated by greed, fear, peer pressure, and a false sense of identity. From simplicity grows generosity and sharing. Simplicity means putting others first with kindness, openness, pure intentions—without expectations and conditions.

You will experience this too in Bhutan and you will take it with you back home.

Taj Mahal may make you think about the power of love; but it will not show you what true love is. Your interaction with people at the National Memorial Chorten will show you what true love is.

You will imbibe all these qualities and start leading a better and happier life. When you are at the dusk of your life, you will be content, knowing that you have been a good human being.

Visit Bhutan! Become a Better Human Being.