Uzbekistan: Hidden Gem in Asia that offers convenient travel opportunities for Bhutanese citizens

Uzbekistan is a country located in Central Asia. It was once the heart of the ancient Silk Road and is known as the crossroads of cultures. Uzbekistan introduced the system of electronic visas for a period of up to 30 days from 15 July 2018. Bhutan is one of the countries that are eligible for Uzbekistan’s electronic visa. This article will address some reasons to visit Uzbekistan and the importance of Bhutan–Uzbekistan cooperation in many fields including tourism.

As mentioned above, Uzbekistan is located on the ancient Silk Road route. For many centuries, merchants from different parts of the world came to these lands and traded. Silk Road is one of the main elements that shaped the Uzbek Culture. Hospitality is considered the main element in Uzbek Culture and it is often associated with the Silk Road. Furthermore, Uzbek Culture is known for its knit-tied family values, colorful traditional costumes, and mouthwatering dishes.

From primitive-era archeological settlements to Soviet architecture, Uzbekistan is also a great travel destination for history enthusiasts. There are 5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and more than 2200 registered historical monuments in the country. There are also ancient cities like Samarkand (2750 years old), Bukhara (more than 2000 years old), Khiva (2500 years old) and Kokand (2200 years old). The historical monuments in those cities were preserved very well that they let you travel back to ancient times. It is also important to mention that Uzbekistan is quite an affordable country for travelers and it is becoming more accessible for people from different parts of the world.

When it comes to Bhutan, Bhutan has a lot to offer for foreign visitors. Bhutan is known as the world’s last “Shangri La” (paradise on earth) and It can be a fabulous travel destination for travelers from Uzbekistan. Apart from the beautiful Himalayan Mountains, Bhutan is also home to a very hospitable and beautiful culture that attracts foreign visitors. Talking about the tourism potential of Bhutan, it is important to state that festivals are a big part of Bhutanese culture. Visitors can also enjoy rich and exotic Bhutanese cuisine.Bhutan is home to a lot of historical sites including Taktsang. Thimphu is Bhutan’s capital city and is considered the heart of the Himalayan Kingdom. Bhutan also offers a lot of activities for visitors, such as fly fishing and hiking.

Overall, Uzbekistan offers convenient travel opportunities for Bhutanese people. By taking advantage of such opportunities, Bhutanese people can travel and enjoy their experience in Uzbekistan. At the same time, Bhutan could be an interesting travel destination for citizens of Uzbekistan.

Contributed by Adkhamjon Janobiddinov, an undergraduate student from Uzbekistan studying Economics at the College of Wooster, USA. His research areas of interest include macroeconomics, migration studies, international relations and tourism.