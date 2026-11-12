Updated CAS eases Consent Requirements, adds OC Options for Older Buildings

The Department of Human Settlement (DHS) has revised consent requirements for Construction Approval Applications (CAS) and introduced additional options for obtaining Occupancy Certificates (OCs), in a move aimed at addressing public concerns and making the digital approval process more accessible to property owners and applicants.

The changes, which came into effect on October 28, cover applications submitted on behalf of plot owners, occupancy certificates for buildings constructed before the introduction of CAS, and certificates for traditional buildings whose construction approvals were processed through the system.

One of the most significant changes allows applicants submitting construction approval applications on behalf of plot owners to upload a written consent letter instead of obtaining consent through the Bhutan National Digital Identity (NDI) system.

Under the previous procedure, applicants acting on behalf of plot owners were required to provide the owners’ phone numbers and email addresses in the plot details so that consent could be obtained through Bhutan NDI. However, the department said public concerns and practical difficulties encountered during the consent process prompted the revision.

Under the new arrangement, applicants must upload a consent letter authorising them to submit the application on behalf of the plot owner. The document is mandatory and must be uploaded before the application can be submitted.

The revised requirement offers an alternative for applicants who face difficulties securing digital consent, particularly when handling applications on behalf of property owners. It also provides a clearer basis for establishing that an applicant has the owner’s authorisation to proceed.

The change is expected to reduce procedural difficulties without removing the requirement for the plot owner’s consent. Instead of relying solely on the digital identity-based process, applicants can now provide written authorisation through the application system.

The department has also expanded the OC application process to accommodate buildings constructed before CAS was introduced, commonly known as pre-CAS buildings.

Previously, the system primarily provided an OC application feature for buildings whose construction approvals had been processed through CAS. This left owners of older buildings requiring a clearer application route to obtain or renew their certificates.

The revised system now provides two distinct options for pre-CAS buildings: a new OC application and renewal of an existing certificate.

The first option is intended for owners of buildings constructed before the introduction of CAS who are applying for an Occupancy Certificate for the first time. The second is for owners of pre-CAS buildings that already have an OC but need to renew it.

The distinction is important because older buildings may have different approval histories and documentation requirements from buildings processed under the current digital approval system. By separating first-time applications from renewals, the revised system gives applicants a more appropriate route based on their circumstances.

A further change introduces a separate application option for traditional buildings whose construction approvals were processed through CAS under the traditional building approval process.

Owners seeking an Occupancy Certificate for such buildings can now select the designated traditional building option in the system. This recognises traditional buildings as a distinct category and allows their applications to be directed through the relevant process rather than being treated in the same way as other buildings.

Taken together, the additional options are intended to make the system more responsive to the different types of buildings and approval histories encountered by property owners. They also help applicants identify the correct application category, potentially reducing confusion and the risk of submitting applications through an unsuitable route.

An Occupancy Certificate is an important document confirming that a building has met the applicable requirements for occupation. It forms part of the building approval process and provides formal recognition that a property is eligible for use. For homeowners and property owners, obtaining the certificate is therefore an important step in completing the approval process.

The availability of clearer application options is particularly relevant for owners of older properties, whose buildings were constructed before the present digital approval system was introduced. The separate provision for traditional buildings also addresses the need to accommodate structures that have followed a different approval process.

The latest revisions reflect the department’s efforts to improve the Construction Approval System in response to public feedback and difficulties reported by applicants. Rather than applying a single procedure to all cases, the updated system introduces alternatives that take account of different circumstances and building categories.

As more construction-related services move through digital platforms, the effectiveness of the system will depend not only on its technical features but also on whether people can navigate its procedures without unnecessary complications.

The revised consent requirement and expanded OC options are intended to make that process more practical, inclusive and responsive to the needs of property owners.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu