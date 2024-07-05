UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest
UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest
UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest
NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills
UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest
Going Beyond – What does the Forum Mean for Bhutan?
Bhutan Generates USD 7.77 Million from Carbon Emission Reduction Credits
Trending Now
UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest

UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest

At this global event in Bhutan, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Accelerator Labs Network will present experimentation as a key to research and development to advance sustainable development

Testing sustainable development solutions before deploying at scale is critical for solving today’s complex and fast-changing challenges from 2-5 July, 2024. The Experimentation Teams from the UNDP Accelerator Labs Network, the world’s largest and fastest learning Network on complex sustainable development challenges, are experimenting with and testing the potential of on-the-ground solutions to see what works and what doesn’t.

At the four-day UNDP Global RandD Experimentation Codification Fest, a diverse gathering unlike any other hosted by UNDP Bhutan, 57 innovators and researchers, including the Accelerator Labs’ Heads of Experimentation from 53 countries, will work towards a common goal. The participants will codify the practice of experimentation to deepen and widen its use as a crucial sustainable development tool.

In doing so, the UNDP Accelerator Labs Network will collectively reflect on their experiences, insights and learnings in practicing experimentation in diverse country contexts over the last five years. Based on this rich wealth of varied experiences, a catalogue of experimentation best practices, including tools, methods, tactics, values and theories critical for practicing experimentation, will be developed for use by practitioners within and outside UNDP.

The Experimentation Codification Fest will feature sessions on Bhutan’s innovation ecosystem, and experimentation in the context of private sector partnerships amongst others.

Covering 114 countries including Bhutan, the 90 UNDP Accelerator Labs are operating in an open, globally distributed R&D capability for the Sustainable Development Goals, leveraging local innovations through catalyzing localized action and adopting community-centered experimental approaches to reimaging sustainable development for the 21st century.

“UNDP is promoting innovative approaches to development around the world including through the work of our Accelerator Labs Network that taps into grassroots innovation in the countries they work in. This event is a great platform to exchange experiences and learn from each other, and share innovative ideas, knowledge and solutions for tackling multi-faceted develop

ment challenges facing the world,” said Mohammad Younus, UNDP Bhutan Resident Representative.

The UNDP Accelerator Labs Network is an initiative supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany (BMZ), the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), UNDP Core Partners, the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, and the Japan Cabinet Office. This year’s events are co-funded by the Japan Cabinet Office, underscoring a commitment to inclusive innovation and sustainable development.

“The Codification Fest is an inspiring example of how global partnerships can lead to impactful solutions. Germany remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable development and innovation through collaborative efforts,” said Caren Blume, Deputy Head of Economic Cooperation and Development, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

A part of UNDP’s drive to be an incubator for the future, the UNDP Accelerator Labs have surfaced over 6,000 grassroots-led solutions worldwide, covering all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), partnered with over 1,500 actors, and tested new data sources to keep pace with the speed of change. The Labs amplify the voices of those closest to the problems and diversify information sources to understand development challenges and take action.

Post Views: 46
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest
UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest