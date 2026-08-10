Understanding Bhutan’s New Resource Possibilities

For a 70-year-old Bhutanese farmer, whose understanding of valuable minerals may begin and end with gold, explaining the significance of tungsten, rare earth elements or strategic minerals can be a difficult conversation. For many, the idea that something of national importance can be discovered beneath our mountains, yet not be gold, may seem unfamiliar.

Equally challenging is explaining why the Prime Minister must inform the nation about a discovery that cannot immediately be seen, touched or converted into wealth.

But this is precisely the challenge of living in a rapidly changing world. The definition of value has evolved. Today, the strength of nations is not determined only by traditional measures of wealth, but also by access to resources that power modern economies, advanced technologies and future industries.

The findings of the Department of Geology and Mines (DGM) are therefore significant, not simply because of the possibility of minerals, but because they have changed our understanding of what Bhutan may possess beneath its landscape.

For decades, Bhutan’s mineral story has largely revolved around boulders, stones and traditional resources. The identification of potential deposits of tungsten, rare earth elements, copper and other strategic minerals opens an entirely new conversation about the country’s economic possibilities.

However, the true importance of this discovery extends beyond minerals alone.

The airborne geophysical survey has also revealed deep structural corridors, fault systems and zones of magnetic depletion associated with hydrothermal alteration. These geological features correspond with Bhutan’s known thermal springs and may indicate geothermal potential.

This could be a transformative possibility. Geothermal energy has the potential to complement Bhutan’s hydropower system by providing a stable, year-round source of renewable electricity. In a changing climate where water availability and hydropower generation face increasing uncertainties, diversification of renewable energy sources could strengthen Bhutan’s long-term energy security.

This is why the discovery should not be viewed merely as a mining opportunity. It is an opportunity to better understand our land, our resources and our future.

At the same time, celebration must be accompanied by wisdom.

The findings are promising, but they are not yet confirmed mineral deposits. A geophysical anomaly is an indication, not a guarantee. The next steps—scientific validation, geological studies, sampling and drilling—must be conducted with the highest standards of professionalism.

Bhutan’s greatest strength has always been its ability to balance development with responsibility. The world has watched Bhutan pursue a different path—one where economic progress is measured alongside environmental protection, cultural preservation and the well-being of its people.

The same principle must guide our approach to mineral resources, as it has.

As expressed by many, we know that if valuable resources are confirmed, they will not become a source of short-term gain at the cost of long-term national interest. They would be managed as a national asset, ensuring that benefits reach future generations while protecting the fragile ecosystem that defines Bhutan.

The discovery also reminds us of a larger truth: Bhutan is not a country without resources; it is a country that has yet to fully understand the resources it possesses.

Our mountains hold stories written over millions of years. Modern science has now given us a new language to read those stories.

For the elderly farmer who wonders why tungsten matters, the answer is simple: it is not about replacing gold. It is about understanding that the world has changed, and Bhutan must understand its place within it.

The journey ahead is not about rushing to extract. It is about discovering responsibly, deciding wisely and ensuring that whatever lies beneath our mountains contributes to a future that remains uniquely Bhutanese.