Under the People’s Lenses

The inaugural session of the 4th Parliament is set to commence on June 12, 2024, marking a pivotal moment for Bhutanese democracy. Among the significant topics to be addressed is the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP), a cornerstone of the nation’s strategic development agenda. Despite the influx of new members, each has borne witness to the evolution of Bhutan’s democratic processes. Many have critically observed the actions of past parliamentarians and now bring fresh perspectives on what should be improved. These members, once critics from outside the parliamentary, now face the challenge of enacting change from within.

In the wake of the recent elections, both the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader pledged to prioritize the nation’s and the people’s interests above all else. They emphasized that development efforts would transcend party affiliations, underscoring a unified approach to governance. This commitment to national unity underscores the essential principle that Bhutan cannot afford to be divided along political lines.

It is crucial to recognize that all parliamentarians, except for the five eminent members of the National Council, represent their constituencies and districts. Their primary responsibility is to serve all their constituents, regardless of political affiliations. Likewise, the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers serve the entire nation, beyond the confines of party loyalty.

As parliamentary debates unfold, it is imperative for the government to remain open to constructive criticism and refrain from assuming infallibility. A robust democracy thrives on dialogue and the healthy exchange of ideas, where the ruling party must welcome diverse viewpoints and constructive critiques as opportunities for growth and improvement. This openness to feedback not only enhances policy-making but also builds trust among the electorate.

Similarly, opposition members must approach their role with a sense of responsibility and a commitment to the nation’s welfare. Opposition for its own sake, characterized by knee-jerk rejections and obstructive behavior, undermines the democratic process. Instead, it should focus on offering well-reasoned alternatives and constructive criticism. Their role is to act as a check and balance on the government, ensuring accountability while contributing positively to national discourse. By doing so, they can help craft more effective and inclusive policies. Parliamentarians must prioritize the common good over individual or party agendas, fostering an environment where ideas can be debated on their merits.

In this new chapter of Bhutanese governance, the collective goal must be to foster a collaborative and forward-thinking parliament. This involves creating a legislative body that works diligently for the prosperity and unity of the nation, transcending political divisions to address the needs and aspirations of all Bhutanese people. The challenges facing the country, from economic development to social equity require a concerted and united effort.

Ultimately, the success of this new era in Bhutanese governance hinges on the ability of parliamentarians to rise above partisan interests and work collaboratively towards common goals. By doing so, they can help build a stronger, more resilient Bhutan, one that is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern world while remaining true to its unique cultural heritage and values. His Majesty’s vision of a unified, prosperous, and forward-looking Bhutan can only be realized through the dedicated efforts of a parliament committed to serving the people with integrity, wisdom, and a shared sense of purpose.

And the people will be watching.