Under Royal Command: Bhutan Steps Forward in Myanmar’s Darkest Hour

In the harrowing aftermath of the catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28—the most powerful quake to hit the region in a century—Bhutan has extended a hand of hope and humanity. The devastation is staggering. Entire towns lie in ruins, buildings have crumbled into dust, and thousands have been left without the most basic necessities—food, water, shelter, and medical care.

Moved by profound compassion and a sense of shared humanity, Bhutan responded with urgency and conviction. Under the Royal Command of His Majesty The King, a 40-member advance team of Bhutanese medical professionals and multi-sectoral experts departed for Myanmar on April 1. With them, they carried not only essential relief supplies—but also the spirit of a nation that refuses to stand still in the face of suffering.

Within days, the Bhutanese team established a fully functional field hospital in Pyinmana Township, one of the eight townships of the Naypyidaw Union Territory. Medical services began on April 3, delivering critical care to the wounded and comfort to the grieving. Coordinated closely with Myanmar’s Ministry of Health and disaster management agencies, the Bhutanese presence has become a vital pillar in the country’s strained relief network.

Yet Bhutan’s response did not stop there.

On April 4, a second wave of aid soared into Myanmar aboard a special Druk Air charter flight from Paro International Airport. This contingent included 47 additional personnel—medical specialists, Gyalsups, and Desuups—along with a fully equipped field surgery unit, capable of operating independently in the most difficult conditions. This elite force of compassion and precision ensures Bhutan’s ability to sustain relief operations autonomously, bringing hope where it is needed most.

As of Thursday, the confirmed death toll had climbed to 3,085. Over 4,700 people are injured, and at least 341 remain missing, their fates uncertain beneath the rubble.

This is not the first time Bhutan has risen to the occasion in the face of regional tragedy. When Nepal was devastated by a powerful earthquake in April 2015, Bhutanese volunteers—again including Desuups—swiftly mobilized to deliver emergency medical assistance. Their establishment of a self-sufficient district hospital in the heart of the disaster zone earned the admiration of both the Nepali people and the international community.

In Myanmar, the response has been no different. Local authorities and affected families have expressed heartfelt gratitude for Bhutan’s timely intervention and the unshakable dedication of its humanitarian team. In the silence that follows disaster, it is the compassion of others that speaks loudest—and Bhutan’s voice has rung clear.

Meanwhile, India has launched ‘Operation Brahma,’ a vast humanitarian campaign involving search and rescue teams, naval deployments, and the delivery of 625 metric tons of relief supplies by air and sea. The World Health Organization has issued dire warnings about the rising risk of cholera and waterborne diseases in the worst-hit regions, including Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw. With nearly half of the area’s health infrastructure damaged or destroyed, WHO has committed $1 million in emergency supplies to stave off an impending public health crisis.

As the dust settles and the true scale of the tragedy becomes clear, one truth stands resolute: In moments of darkness, Bhutan does not turn away. It moves forward—with quiet strength, with open hands, and with a heart as vast as the mountains it calls home.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu