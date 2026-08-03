UK-Bhutan Trade Surges 133% to £7 Million as British Exports Drive Growth

Trade between Bhutan and the United Kingdom (UK) more than doubled over the past year, reaching £7 million in the four quarters ending March 2026, marking a significant increase in bilateral trade and reflecting growing commercial engagement between the two countries. According to the latest Trade and Investment Factsheet released by the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT), total trade increased by 133.3 percent, or £4 million, from £3 million recorded during the corresponding period ending March 2025. The expansion was driven entirely by a sharp rise in UK exports, while imports from Bhutan remained negligible.

The figures highlight the highly asymmetric nature of bilateral trade. UK exports to Bhutan climbed to £7 million, also representing a 133.3 percent increase over the previous year, whereas UK imports from Bhutan remained below £500,000, resulting in a trade surplus of approximately £7 million in Britain’s favour.

Although the overall trade volume remains modest by international standards, the pace of growth is significant and reflects expanding commercial ties between the two countries at a time when Bhutan is pursuing economic diversification, infrastructure investment and greater private sector development.

Services accounted for the larger share of UK exports to Bhutan, accounting for £4 million, or about 57 percent, of total exports. Goods exports contributed the remaining £3 million, or about 43 percent.

Growth was broad-based across both sectors. Exports of goods increased by £2 million, representing a 200 % increase, from £1 million to £3 million, while services saw a 100% increase in exports from £2 million to £4 million compared with the previous year.

The composition of exports also provides insights into Bhutan’s evolving economy.

The largest category of UK goods exports was beverages and tobacco, valued at £2 million, followed by motor vehicles worth approximately £470,000. Other exports included scientific instruments valued at around £140,000, photographic and optical equipment, clocks and watches worth about £80,000, and primary-form plastics valued at roughly £40,000.

The increase in vehicle and scientific equipment exports suggests growing demand associated with Bhutan’s diversifying transport sector, institutional procurement and business activity, while the rise in services exports reflects deepening commercial and professional engagement between the two countries.

In contrast, Bhutan’s exports to the United Kingdom remain extremely limited. UK import data recorded imports from Bhutan at less than £500,000, consisting primarily of unspecified goods and small quantities of optical products and manufactured items.

The imbalance illustrates that while commercial engagement is strengthening, trade remains largely one-directional. For Bhutan, expanding exports to the UK continues to present both a challenge and an opportunity, particularly for high-value niche products such as organic agricultural produce, premium food products, handicrafts, textiles and sustainable consumer goods.

Despite the impressive growth, Bhutan remains a very small trading partner for the United Kingdom. The DBT factsheet states Bhutan ranked 212th largest UK trading partner and accounted for less than 0.1 percent of total UK trade.

Nevertheless, the trajectory suggests increasing commercial interaction rather than a one-off fluctuation. The latest figures build on earlier gains, with total UK-Bhutan trade having reached £6 million in the four quarters ending December 2025 before climbing further to £7 million in the latest reporting period.

Beyond trade, British investment in Bhutan has remained stable.

The UK Department for Business and Trade reported that the stock of UK foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan stood at £991 million at the end of 2024, unchanged from the previous year. The figure represents the cumulative value of UK investment in Bhutan rather than annual investment flows. The report notes that bilateral investment data are derived from a special release by the UK Office for National Statistics, as Bhutan is not separately reported in the agency’s regular FDI publications.

While the trade figures remain small in absolute terms, the sharp increase in bilateral commerce is an encouraging signal. As Bhutan continues to liberalise its economy, attract foreign investment and strengthen private sector growth, expanding commercial relations with advanced economies such as the United Kingdom could create new opportunities in professional services, education, renewable energy, technology, healthcare and high-value exports.

The challenge for Bhutan now is to convert stronger economic engagement into a more balanced trading relationship by expanding its export basket and increasing the presence of Bhutanese products in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu