Ugyen Dorji Pledges Better Services and Climate-Resilient Thimphu

Former Thimphu Thrompon Ugyen Dorji has pledged to strengthen transparency, improve public service delivery and build a more inclusive, equitable and climate-resilient capital city as he seeks a second term in office.

Representing the Jungshina-Kawajangsa constituency, the 45-year-old candidate said his vision is to strengthen urban governance while ensuring that Thimphu’s infrastructure and services keep pace with the needs of a rapidly growing population.

Ugyen Dorji, who served as Thimphu Thrompon for the past five years, holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Canberra, Australia and has a professional background in urban planning.

A key priority of his campaign is addressing water shortages, which he described as one of the most pressing concerns raised by residents.

“After discussing with residents, they say that if they have a reliable water supply, they have everything they need,” he said.

He said Thimphu Thromde currently provides around 90 percent coverage of water supply in and around Thimphu, but pledged to focus on the remaining areas and work towards achieving full coverage.

“Water connectivity and a reliable supply will remain a major focus. We need to ensure that every resident has access to a sustainable and dependable water source,” he said.

Beyond water security, Ugyen Dorji said improving municipal service delivery will be central to his leadership approach. He stressed the need for more accessible, efficient and responsive services where residents can easily communicate their concerns and receive timely support.

“For people to access services, there must be a convenient system where they can express their needs and complaints and receive the services they require,” he said.

His manifesto focuses on creating a city that is not only better managed but also more inclusive and resilient in the face of emerging urban challenges. Proposed initiatives include strengthening waste management, improving public transportation, expanding open spaces and parks, enhancing education and healthcare services, developing pedestrian-friendly streets and investing in climate-resilient infrastructure.

With Thimphu facing increasing pressure from population growth, traffic congestion and climate-related risks, Ugyen Dorji said urban planning must focus on long-term sustainability rather than short-term solutions.

He has also proposed improving overall urban management, redeveloping Norzin Lam into a more organised and vibrant urban space, and constructing two new bridges to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity within the capital.

The candidate said good governance must be built on transparency, accountability and active engagement with residents.

“Our city is changing, and our approach to urban development must change with it. We need a Thimphu that provides quality services, creates opportunities and remains liveable for future generations,” he said.

Through his proposed initiatives, Ugyen Dorji said he aims to strengthen public trust in municipal governance while improving the everyday quality of life for Thimphu residents.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu