Two political parties focus on constituency pledges
Two political parties focus on constituency pledges
Two political parties focus on constituency pledges
Bhutan ready to combat new COVID-19 variant
First “I Quit Ordinary Smoke (IQOS)” store in the country
སྲིད་ཚོགས་གཉིས་ཀྱིས་ སྤྱིར་གཏང་བཙག་འཐུ་ནང་ འདེམས་ཁོངས་ཁས་བླངས་ལུ་གཙོ་བོ་བཏོན་དོ་ཡོདཔ།
Two political parties focus on constituency pledges
Trending Now
Two political parties focus on constituency pledges

Two political parties focus on constituency pledges

The Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) commenced the election campaign for the general round of the Fourth Parliamentary National Assembly election on 12 December as per the notification of the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB). Having already announced the national pledges during the primary round, the two political parties are now focusing more on constituency pledges.

During the recent BTP President’s campaign in Thangrong, the party promised to maintain and improve the 28-kilometre farm road from Drepoong to Thangrong. The current state of the road is poor, lacking a complete road base. Voters expressed their concerns about the long travel time and distance from Yadi to Mongar town and the dzong, which takes almost two hours. They suggested that improving the farm road from Thangrong to Drepoong would reduce travel time to approximately one hour. The road’s narrowness and frequent blockages during the summer were also highlighted as major issues.

Additionally, the president committed to constructing a primary highway from Sherichhu to Kurigongri, which would benefit residents of seven gewogs in the Dremadetse-Ngatshang constituency. This highway aims to significantly shorten travel durations and eliminate the need for Thangrong residents to travel to Mongar town and Gyalpoising to reach Nganglam.

In Zhemgang, PDP’s President, Tshering Tobgay emphasized the party’s commitment to upgrading Panbang town. He specifically pledged to improve roads such as Trongsa to Gelephu, Tingtibi to Panbang, and Panbang to Nganglam.

Additionally, he pledged to ensure a reliable electricity supply in Panbang.

In North Thimphu constituency, PDP candidate, Tshering promised various improvements for Thimphu, including 24/7 clean drinking water, better road maintenance, more CCTVs, disabled-friendly footpaths, and solving vehicle parking issues. He also pledged to review high parking fees, rationalize property tax, increase life insurance for rural residents, provide better access to loans, and lower interest rates.

Conversely, the BTP’s candidate, Sonam Penjor, noted that most parties have similar pledges, such as providing life insurance, and installing street lights, and CCTVs.

As constituency pledges for Khatoed-Laya, Gasa, PDP’s candidate, Lhaba promised road connection from Gasa to Tagtsimakha to Lungo via Koina during the public debate. The candidate said that the party will maintain the road from Gasa to Laya and hand it over to the Public Works Department (PWD).

Lhaba pledged to the establishment of a petrol pump at Laya, complete the trail path from Laya to Lingzhi and develop tourist site at Wunakha.

BTP’s Ugyen Dem pledged to construct a road from Gasa to Laya besides blacktopping, including the installation of chain-link fencing and solar lights at herding places, aims to enhance connectivity and infrastructure, creating business opportunities and ensuring the well-being of highlanders by providing good quality tents in the gewog.

Other common pledges were to maintain hot springs, provide solar light, and promote business beside others.

In Lamgong-Wangcha, Sonam Tashi of PDP plans to establish a waste management system similar to Thimphu’s drop-off centers. Pledging infrastructure development, he focuses on road blacktopping, construction of roads and bridges, and provision of irrigation water. The PDP aims to improve farming accessibility with an 80 percent loan equity for utility vehicles, interest-free loans for agricultural machinery, and support for acquiring Jersey cows.

Similarly, Kunzang Dorji from BTP committed to upgrade roads, including blacktopping, and emphasized on youth empowerment through an Idea and Innovation Bank. The BTP envisions allocating a specific percentage of GDP for research and development in addition to improving existing farms and access roads.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 57
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Two political parties focus on constituency pledges

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Two political parties focus on constituency pledges
Two political parties focus on constituency pledges