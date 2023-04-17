Two National Council candidates for Gasa

Gasa district nominated two candidates for the 2023 National Council (NC) election, with incumbent member Dorji Khandu re-contesting. Another candidate is Tshering.

Through a holistic review of policies and legislation, Dorji khandu pledged to place greater priority on the security and sovereignty matters of the nation, safeguarding the sacredness of the Constitution.

One of his pledges include safeguarding the interests of the nation and fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

He also wanted to strengthen the laws, democracy, and decentralization and focus on economic growth, youth unemployment, and poverty alleviation.

“Focus on the ongoing reforms for efficient and effective public service delivery,” he said, adding that he will foster private-sector development and ease doing business.

Promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment and resolving human-wildlife conflicts and compensation issues were also some of his pledges. He also wanted to redress issues and aspirations of the constituency.

Dorji Khandu had a double master’s degree in business administration from the University of Canberra in Australia and an engineering degree from the University of Moratuwa in Sri Lanka. He received his undergraduate degree in engineering from Rangsit University in Thailand.

Tshering from Khatoed Gewog promised to review necessary plans and policies of the government.

“To review the developmental activities of the government and to review the existing laws for amendment,” Tshering said.

One of his pledges includes reviewing the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the countries; Goen zhey, Layapl Auley, and Thirteen Arts and Crafts.

Tshering also pledges to frame laws for the peace and welfare of the people.

Tsheing has a bachelor’s degree in Language and Cultural Studies and a master’s degree in Multidisciplinary Studies from the University of Montana in the United States.

Prior to contesting for the NC, he spent 16 years as a program coordinator, lecturer, and vice principal at the Royal Academy of Performing Arts (RAPA), and he also spent three years as the vice principal at Zorig Chusum.

The two Gewogs of Gasa, Khamed and Lunana, did not have any candidates nominated. Gasa District has approximately 2,279 ligible voters, with 1,196 females and 1,083 males.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu