Two Alternative Trade Routes to Bangladesh Await India’s Approval

Bhutan’s plans to establish two alternative trade routes to Bangladesh through India remain stalled, with the required approval from the Government of India pending since 2021, despite repeated diplomatic efforts by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The proposed routes, the Golakganj-Sonarhat road corridor and the Haldibari-Chilahati railway corridor, are expected to reduce transportation constraints, ease congestion at existing border crossings and provide Bhutanese exporters with alternative access to the Bangladesh market.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment’s (MoICE) Action Taken Report submitted to the National Council (NC), Bangladesh has approved the use of both Sonarhat Land Customs Station (LCS) and Chilahati railway station for Bhutanese trade. However, India has yet to issue the corresponding notifications and operational clearances required to make the routes functional.

Bhutan first formally requested the Government of India to notify the two routes in 2021. The proposals were subsequently raised during the Commerce Secretary-Level Meeting (CSLM) in November 2021 and through diplomatic channels and bilateral customs meetings.

However, progress has remained limited.

For the Golakganj-Sonarhat road corridor, India informed Bhutan during the CSLM in September 2024 that operationalising the route would require completion of connecting road and bridge infrastructure between Golakganj and Sonarhat. The Indian side also indicated that the existing customs station and infrastructure at Golakganj were not originally designed to handle trade involving more than one country.

The matter was followed up again on March 5, 2026, when the Indian side informed Bhutan that the concerned state government was pursuing the issue with relevant stakeholders.

During the seventh Joint Group of Customs Meeting held in Kerala on April 20 and 21, 2026, India stated that the proposal remained under inter-ministerial consultation.

The Golakganj-Sonarhat route is approximately 145 kilometres from Gelephu and 87 kilometres from Lhamoizingkha. The National Council had recommended reviewing the route, citing its potential to benefit exporters and provide an alternative for exports from Lhamoizingkha to Bangladesh.

The route is particularly important for Lhamoizingkha, where inland water transport faces difficulties due to capacity limitations at Dhubri port and restrictions arising from the river’s draft.

A similar situation affects the proposed Haldibari-Chilahati railway corridor, which Bhutan has also been pursuing since 2021.

While Bangladesh has approved the use of Chilahati for Bhutanese trade, the corresponding notification from India remains pending.

The proposal was raised during the CSLM in September 2024, when India informed Bhutan that it was under inter-ministerial consultation. On March 5, 2026, India again confirmed that the notification remained under consideration.

The matter was subsequently raised during the seventh Joint Group of Customs Meeting in April, where the Indian side reiterated that the proposal was still under inter-ministerial consultation.

The railway corridor is expected to provide an alternative transportation route for exports from the Samtse and Phuentsholing regions, particularly stone aggregates and other products destined for Bangladesh.

The National Council had highlighted that the proposed railway connectivity could help ease congestion at the Changrabandha and Fulbari border points, where inadequate infrastructure restricts vehicle movement.

According to the Council’s resolution, the Samtse and Phuentsholing regions have the potential to export between 500 and 600 truckloads daily through improved connectivity.

The proposed route could also allow Bhutanese products to reach Dhaka through a more direct railway connection, potentially reducing transportation costs and making Bhutanese exports more competitive in the Bangladesh market.

MoICE has stated that it will continue pursuing both routes through diplomatic channels and established bilateral trade mechanisms, including customs-level meetings, Foreign Secretary-level engagements and the CSLM.

The ministry said the government had requested India on several occasions to convene the next CSLM, but without much success. Both proposals will be raised again for consideration.

The ATR also clarifies that MoICE does not directly engage with the Government of India on these matters. Follow-ups are conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, except during the CSLM and customs meetings.

MoICE has emphasised the important role of the foreign ministry in pursuing the proposals with India, noting that both matters have remained pending since 2021.

The ministry shared that obtaining the concurrence of a foreign government is beyond its direct control, despite the efforts made to advance the proposals.

The two routes are expected to diversify Bhutan’s trade access to Bangladesh, reduce dependence on existing border crossings and create additional opportunities for Bhutanese exporters.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu