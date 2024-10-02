TVET comes as a lifesaver

Asian Development Bank steers Bhutanese youth toward a brighter future

A young adult in his early twenties, Bhim Bahadur Chhetri aspired to become an accountant. However, destiny had other plans for him, despite his initial commitment to accountancy for several months in 2023.

“I worked in accounting for seven months,” he recalls, “but I realized that without experience, a good salary would be hard to come by. I thought, if I acquire the right knowledge and skills, I can secure a better job and a better future.”

Determined to change his trajectory, 21-year-old Bhim made a bold move in February 2024, leaving his home in Phuentsholing for the Khuruthang Technical Training Institute (TTI) in Punakha. There, he became one of the first students to enroll in Bhutan’s inaugural course dedicated to Computer Numerical Control (CNC). While CNC is also taught at another campus, this course focuses exclusively on it, marking a significant step in the nation’s technical education.

Inside a workshop nestled along the mighty Punatsangchhu river, Bhim and his classmates are diving into precision engineering skills that will open doors to various careers—especially in the rapidly growing hydropower sector. They are learning to transform materials like mild steel and aluminum into essential components such as nuts, bolts, and gears through hands-on training with advanced turning and milling machines.

This pioneering course is made possible through funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which has committed approximately USD 47 million to bolster technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Bhutan. With youth unemployment hovering around 28% and a troubling brain drain of skilled professionals seeking opportunities abroad, the urgency for such initiatives is clear.

“Bhutan relies heavily on imported labor for many technical jobs,” explains Tshering Zam from ADB’s Bhutan Resident Mission. “Our investment in TVET aims to equip students with vital, market-relevant skills that empower them to contribute to Bhutan’s economic growth.”

Jonas Larsson, a dedicated instructor from Sweden, has witnessed the impact of this initiative firsthand. He’s impressed by the aspirations and dedication of his students. “They are hardworking and respectful, and many seem genuinely grateful for the chance to learn new skills,” he says.

The enthusiasm surrounding the program is evident, with the incoming class for 2025 expected to grow to 12 to 15 students—an encouraging sign of its success. Meanwhile, another TTI, located just south of Punakha, is receiving ADB’s support for new facilities, including a dining hall and a creative arts department that will introduce disciplines such as hair and makeup, sound and lighting, and digital marketing.

At TTI Samthang, a new program for earth-moving equipment operators has recently integrated simulation machines into its curriculum, enhancing the learning experience. Trainer Tandin Wangchuk notes the advantages these simulators provide: “They make the training process smoother and more engaging. Previously, students had limited time to practice on real machines, but now they can learn in a controlled environment.”

Sonam Wangchuk, a 22-year-old trainee, is one of those benefiting from this modern approach. “At first, operating the machine seemed intimidating, but it quickly became interesting as I learned,” he shares. Sonam dreams of starting his own business and appreciates the supportive learning environment, which includes theory classes alongside hands-on training.

In addition to advanced training equipment, ADB has also invested USD 1.8 million in essential infrastructure at Samthang, including comfortable accommodations for students—described by Sonam as “like a 3-star hotel” compared to his previous living conditions.

ADB’s commitment to TVET extends beyond post-secondary education, reaching high school students as well. During a recent visit to Bajothang Higher Secondary School, a bustling campus with nearly 1,100 students, Grade 9-10 students were actively engaged in practical skills training, learning filing, welding, and dry-cut sawing.

Integrating TVET into high school curricula is vital, according to Tshering Zam, as it helps students explore career options and make informed decisions about their futures.

“Thanks to ADB’s support in developing infrastructure, everything is ready and set for the introduction of new courses by 2027 at the Serbithang TTI in Thimphu. Students at the institute will have access to the latest automotive technologies to enhance their learning,” the principal there exclaims.

Meanwhile, Bhim, who is set to graduate in February 2025, feels fortunate to have found this opportunity. “We all need money to live comfortably,” he says. “To secure a good job, we need relevant experience, and that starts with proper training. I want to tell my peers: if you’re unsure about your future after Class 12, don’t lose hope. TVET offers vital training, essential skills, and pathways to promising careers.”

As Bhutan invests in its youth through technical training, it paves the way for a brighter future, ready to harness the potential of its talented young population.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu