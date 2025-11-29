Turning the Tide: Sweeping Reforms Underway to Fix Business Climate

Bhutan is entering a crucial period in its economic transition, taking significant steps to strengthen its business environment and ease the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and investors. During the Business Regulatory Stakeholder Meeting held on November 27, the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), Namgyal Dorji, reaffirmed the government’s determination to build a regulatory system that is transparent, predictable, and genuinely supportive of business growth. He emphasized that the purpose of the reforms is not simply to remove rules, but to ensure that the right rules exist—and that they work in ways that encourage enterprise while protecting the country’s values and interests.

For many years, businesses in Bhutan have struggled with an environment that is often slow, complicated, and unpredictable. Approvals can take time, procedures vary from one agency to another, and rules are sometimes interpreted differently depending on the official or region involved. Entrepreneurs frequently face overlapping regulations, unclear steps, and inconsistent enforcement. These issues make it difficult for businesses to plan, increase operational costs, discourage investment, and can even push potential entrepreneurs away from pursuing their ideas. As Bhutan seeks to generate more jobs, diversify its economy, and support major national initiatives such as the Gelephu Mindfulness City, the need to upgrade and modernize the business environment has become especially urgent.

Over the past 18 months, the government has undertaken what officials describe as the most extensive regulatory reform in Bhutan’s history. In this period, 235 issues that hindered business operations were identified and later refined into 210 key challenges. These covered licensing and permit procedures, taxation, labour requirements, access to finance, land and infrastructure issues, and the overall effectiveness of public service delivery. Of these, 116 have already been resolved, 59 are under active review, and 28 await Cabinet approval. This progress marks a clear shift toward evidence-based and practical reforms.

At the same time, resolving these issues alone will not be enough. For Bhutan’s business environment to truly improve, several deeper changes are required. Processes must become faster, simpler, and more consistent from agency to agency. Rules must be written clearly so that entrepreneurs and officials interpret them in the same way. Digital systems need to replace outdated manual procedures to reduce delays and human errors. Agencies must coordinate better with one another so that businesses do not receive conflicting instructions. Above all, businesses need stability—regulations should not change suddenly or without proper communication, because unpredictability creates fear and discourages investment.

This thinking is at the heart of Phase II of the Business Regulatory Review, which began this year. The government is now examining close to 1,000 regulations—laws, policies, guidelines, and administrative procedures that shape how businesses operate. The aim is to simplify overly complex procedures, remove outdated provisions, harmonize inconsistent rules, and ensure that regulations are applied fairly and uniformly across sectors and regions. Improving the business environment therefore requires not just solving existing issues, but also building a long-term system of regulation that is coherent and easy to navigate.

The meeting also addressed concerns about excessive deregulation. The Minister explained that the government is not seeking to weaken protections that are important for consumers, workers, and Bhutan’s cultural and environmental identity. Instead, the focus is on better regulation—rules that are clear, relevant, and designed to facilitate rather than obstruct economic activity. Good regulations, the Minister stressed, protect the public while giving businesses the confidence that the operating environment will be stable and fair.

Private sector representatives expressed appreciation for the government’s collaborative approach and agreed that reforms must continue. Many highlighted the importance of open dialogue, transparency, and timely implementation, noting that businesses need to feel the impact of reforms in their daily operations. They emphasized that a truly supportive business environment requires consistent communication between the government and the private sector, so that rules reflect real business needs and emerging economic opportunities.

Looking ahead, the government aims to resolve all remaining issues identified in the 2024 review and to harmonize the nearly 1,000 regulations that influence business activities. A stronger business environment will require streamlined processes, clear and stable rules, improved digital services, better coordination among agencies, and a culture of efficiency and service delivery within the public sector. If these improvements continue, Bhutan could see a major transformation—one that nurtures entrepreneurship, attracts meaningful investment, and creates more opportunities for Bhutanese citizens.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu