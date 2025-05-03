Tsirang’s Chachay CSI park to be transformed into eco meat hub

𝐿𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑐𝑘 𝑓𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐷𝑧𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑘ℎ𝑎𝑔 𝑤𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑎𝑙

In a bid to revitalize underutilized infrastructure and bolster the local livestock industry, the Chachay Cottage and Small Industries (CSI) Park in Tsirang is poised to undergo a significant transformation into an Eco Meat Hub. This development promises to bring new opportunities and improved livelihoods for poultry, broiler, and piggery farmers across the dzongkhag.

The initiative is being led by the Regional Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives Office (RAMCO) based in Gelephu, under the support of the Building Resilient Commercial Smallholder Agriculture (BRECSA) project. A detailed proposal is currently in the final stages of preparation and will soon be presented to relevant stakeholders for consultation and endorsement.

According to Tsirang’s Economic Development Officer (EDO), Ugyen Dhendup, the envisioned Meat Hub will be a market-assured, fully integrated facility that allows farmers to supply meat products directly to the hub. These products will then be processed, blast-frozen, stored in cold storage units, and packaged for sale, ensuring better quality control and value addition at the source. “The hub aims to eliminate the dependency on middlemen and act as a centralized aggregator, providing a reliable market for local farmers,” he explained.

EDO Ugyen Dhendup further emphasized the hub’s potential to bring about stability, convenience, and improved income security for farmers. “We’ve already introduced the concept to a few farmers in the area, and the response has been very positive. If the proposal receives the necessary approvals and financial backing, the Eco Meat Hub could become operational by the next financial year or within two to three years,” he stated confidently.

Local livestock farmers have expressed overwhelming support for the proposal, describing it as a long-awaited solution to persistent challenges in the meat supply chain. Harka Singh, a piggery owner from Gosarling, expressed optimism: “This facility will be a huge benefit for farmers like us. We often have to travel long distances to reach markets, which consumes a lot of time and money. Having a processing and storage center nearby will ease that burden.”

Tshering Dema, a poultry farmer from Tsholingkhar gewog, shared similar sentiments. “The lack of cold storage has always limited our ability to expand our business. With the proposed hub so close to home, we can finally scale up without fear of spoilage or waste,” she said, adding that she looks forward to the facility offering training and technical support as well.

The sub-tropical climate of Tsirang, marked by heat and humidity, has posed difficulties for many farm owners trying to maintain the freshness and shelf life of their products. Pema Thinley, a livestock farmer from Sergithang, noted, “It’s a constant challenge trying to keep our produce fresh, especially during the warmer months. This hub could be a game-changer for quality preservation and hygiene.”

The decision to repurpose the Chachay CSI Park comes after several years of limited private sector uptake. Officials see the conversion into an Eco Meat Hub as a strategic cross-sectoral intervention that leverages existing infrastructure while addressing pressing local economic needs. “We don’t want public investments to go underutilized. By aligning our resources with farmer needs, we believe this model can generate tangible economic benefits,” said a dzongkhag official.

The park, located between Semjong and Gosarling gewogs along the picturesque Chachay River, spans approximately one acre and was originally developed as part of the Startup and CSI Development Program launched in 2020. Completed in July 2021 at a cost of Nu 52 million, the park was designed to accommodate up to 14 CSI units. However, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide loan moratorium, all nine businesses that were initially allotted plots in 2021 eventually withdrew their proposals, citing financing difficulties.

As Tsirang now looks to breathe new life into this dormant infrastructure, the shift toward an Eco Meat Hub is seen as a practical and innovative step forward. Officials are hopeful that the project will not only unlock the park’s economic potential but also empower farmers to expand their production, improve product quality, and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

If successful, the Chachay Eco Meat Hub could serve as a model of innovation and resilience for other dzongkhags across Bhutan that are seeking to blend agricultural development with smart, sustainable infrastructure utilization. The challenges faced by rural farmers—such as poor market access, lack of cold-chain facilities, dependence on intermediaries, and limited value addition—are not unique to Tsirang. These systemic issues affect smallholder producers nationwide. By establishing a centralized, market-driven hub that streamlines the meat production and supply chain, the project could demonstrate how targeted public investment and coordinated planning can unlock the potential of rural economies.

Moreover, the project’s multi-stakeholder approach, involving government agencies, local farmers, cooperatives, and development partners like BRECSA, highlights the power of collaborative development. If implemented effectively, it could catalyze a shift in policy thinking—where underutilized infrastructure like CSI parks are not abandoned or left idle, but repurposed to meet emerging needs in agriculture, food security, and rural entrepreneurship.

Beyond its economic benefits, the Eco Meat Hub also holds promise for improving food safety, promoting local sourcing, and reducing Bhutan’s reliance on imported meat products, many of which are subject to concerns over quality and origin. By prioritizing hygienic meat processing and cold storage, the hub can ensure better health outcomes for consumers while building consumer trust in local produce.

