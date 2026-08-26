Tsirang Crematorium Struggles for Space as Communities Seek Expansion

The crematorium in Tsirang is coming under growing pressure as limited space, inadequate parking and a narrow access road make it increasingly difficult for families to perform final rites with ease and dignity. The issue was raised during the recent Tsirang Dzongkhag Tshogdu, where local representatives called for the facility to be expanded and its surrounding infrastructure improved.

Constructed in 2009, the crematorium serves communities from both Tsirang and Dagana, making it an important facility for two dzongkhags. Although the site has essential religious facilities, local stakeholders say its capacity has not kept pace with the needs of the communities it serves.

The crematorium can currently accommodate only one to two bodies at a time. When several funerals coincide, an additional cremation platform has to be arranged outside the main facility. The shortage of space adds another layer of difficulty for families already dealing with the loss of a loved one,

Sergithang Gup Phub Dorji raised concerns about the facility’s capacity and questioned whether the district had plans for expansion. He said that the area is currently suitable for only one to two dead bodies. He added that it would be a problem if the crematorium receives more than 20 bodies at a time in the future.

The crematorium receives an average of four to five bodies a month. While this may not yet represent a critical capacity problem, the fact that the facility serves two dzongkhags has prompted calls for authorities to plan for future demand rather than wait until the existing space becomes unmanageable.

The shortage is not limited to cremation platforms. The facility does not have a properly designated space for mourners, nor does it have adequate parking. During funerals, vehicles and visitors often converge at the same location, making movement difficult.

For residents who regularly use the facility, the concern is not simply about convenience. A crematorium is a place where families gather at a sensitive time, and the surroundings need to provide adequate space for religious ceremonies, mourners and vehicles.

A resident from Tsirang, who frequently visits the crematorium for community funeral rites, said the lack of space becomes particularly noticeable when several families use the facility around the same time.

“During funerals, many relatives and neighbours come together. When there are several vehicles, there is hardly any space to move or park. It would be better if the facility was planned with the future in mind,” the resident said.

Residents from Dagana, who also depend on the Tsirang facility, share similar concerns. A Dagana resident said the distance travelled to Tsirang makes adequate facilities particularly important for families coming from across the dzongkhag.

“Since people from Dagana also use the crematorium, it should be developed as a facility for both dzongkhags. Families are already going through a difficult time, and having proper parking, access and space would make things easier,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, improving access to the crematorium may prove more complicated. The approach road is narrow and can become congested when several vehicles arrive for funeral ceremonies. However, the district says widening the road is difficult because the land on both sides is privately owned.

For now, the district has focused on improving the existing facility. The crematorium area has been blacktopped, religious items have been provided and a security guard has been appointed. However, these measures have not resolved the underlying shortage of space.

The expansion, residents say, should not focus only on adding cremation platforms. A long-term plan should also consider parking, visitor areas, religious activity spaces, drainage, landscaping and safe road access.

For Tsirang and Dagana families, the crematorium is not simply another public facility. It is where communities come together to perform one of their final responsibilities to the deceased.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu