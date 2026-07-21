Tsirang College Project Still in Early Stages as Government Assesses Feasibility

The government’s election pledge to establish a college in Tsirang under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model remains at a preliminary stage, with no formal proposal submitted for approval, according to the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD).

Education and Skills Development Minister Yeezang De Thapa said the initiative is still in the exploratory phase, stressing that the establishment of any tertiary institution requires a comprehensive feasibility assessment and must satisfy several academic, financial and regulatory requirements before it can proceed.

Speaking during an earlier interaction with the Bhutanese media, Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa said that while the government remains committed to improving access to higher education, the proposal for a college in Tsirang cannot move forward without careful planning and evidence-based assessment.

“Discussions have taken place regarding the possibility of establishing a college in Tsirang under the PPP model. However, no formal proposal has been submitted to the ministry at this stage,” the minister said. She explained that setting up a college involves much more than constructing physical infrastructure. It requires detailed studies on student demand, financial sustainability, academic programmes, faculty availability, governance arrangements, quality assurance mechanisms, and long-term operational viability.

“A tertiary institution must meet national standards and respond to the country’s education and workforce needs. These are important considerations that require careful assessment before any decision is made,” Lyonpo said.

Under the proposed PPP model, the government and private investors would jointly finance and manage the institution, potentially reducing the fiscal burden on the state while leveraging private-sector expertise in infrastructure development and institutional management.

Officials, however, say that PPP projects in the education sector require rigorous due diligence to ensure financial sustainability and educational quality. An official from the MoESD, who requested anonymity, because the proposal is still under discussion, said that several preliminary consultations have taken place with relevant stakeholders. “The ministry welcomes initiatives that can expand access to higher education, but every proposal must undergo the required technical and policy evaluations. There are established procedures that must be followed before a new institution can be approved,” the official said.

Educationists in the country note that Bhutan has gradually expanded its higher education sector over the past two decades, but future expansion must be aligned with labour market demands and national development priorities. “There is increasing emphasis on ensuring that graduates possess skills that are relevant to emerging sectors such as digital technology, entrepreneurship, renewable energy, tourism and creative industries,” a teacher from Damphu Central School said. “Any new college should be designed with these future needs in mind.”

Residents of Tsirang have welcomed the government’s continued interest in the project, although many hope to see tangible progress in the coming months.

Sonam Dorji, a resident of Damphu, said a college would significantly reduce the financial burden on families whose children must study outside the district.

Another resident, Kinley Choden, believes a tertiary institution would encourage more young people to pursue higher education while creating employment opportunities for local communities.

Expressing optimism about the proposal, Tshewang, a Class XII graduate from Tsirang, said studying closer to home would ease both financial and emotional pressures on families. “Not everyone can afford to relocate to another district for college. A local institution would allow many students to continue their education while remaining close to their families,” he said.

For now, however, the proposed college remains in its conceptual phase. The MoESD has reiterated that no formal project proposal has been received and that any future decision will depend on the outcome of comprehensive feasibility studies, stakeholder consultations and compliance with national higher education standards.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu