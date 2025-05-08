Tsirang charts bold path with integrated sustainable tourism action plan

The Dzongkhag envisions itself to become the hill station for visitors to the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) by banking on almost Nu 80 million tourism projects

The scenic district of Tsirang is poised to become one of Bhutan’s leading sustainable tourism destinations, following the development of an Integrated Sustainable Tourism Action Plan spearheaded by a local think tank.

Guided by the Dzongdag, a multi-sectoral committee has been formed to lead tourism development efforts and foster collaboration among key stakeholders. The plan, which aligns with Bhutan’s national vision of prosperity and the country’s unique development philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH), aims to transform the south-central district into a vibrant hub for agro-tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural tourism during the 13th Five-Year Plan period.

Blessed with gentle terrain, fertile lands, and a pleasant climate, Tsirang already excels in agriculture. The new tourism strategy seeks to capitalize on these strengths by integrating farming with tourism, offering immersive, nature-based experiences tied to the local culture and environment.

Farming Meets Travel: Agro-Tourism at the Core

At the heart of the action plan is agro-tourism—an approach that combines farming activities with interactive tourism. Visitors will be invited to engage in harvesting, learn about organic practices, and connect with local farmers. Planned infrastructure includes agricultural production and marketing centers, as well as educational and recreational facilities, making Tsirang a model for rural tourism and innovation in farming.

Eco-Tourism: Exploring Nature Responsibly

Tsirang’s rich biodiversity and stunning landscapes provide the foundation for eco-tourism initiatives. Home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, including species like hornbills, barbets, and sunbirds, the district will establish eco-trails, cycling routes, and bird-watching tours. These activities aim to connect visitors with nature while promoting conservation and sustainable travel.

Cultural Tourism: Honoring Heritage

The vibrant Lhotsampa community, traditional festivals, and cultural monuments add depth to Tsirang’s tourism portfolio. Cultural tourism will allow guests to participate in local traditions, attend festivals, and learn about the region’s heritage. The plan emphasizes community involvement to ensure locals are both participants in and beneficiaries of the tourism economy.

Ambitious Objectives for 2029

The vision is clear: “Tsirang – A Premier Sustainable Tourism Destination.” The mission is to foster tourism that supports agriculture, preserves nature, celebrates culture, and empowers communities. The district aims to increase tourist arrivals by 50% by 2029.

The Dzongkhag Economic Development Officer (EDO), Ugyen Dhendup, noted that the district has identified nine distinct tourism products. “Our goal is to transform Tsirang into a vibrant hub of agri-tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural tourism while ensuring economic growth and sustainability,” he said.

Highlights of the Tourism Projects

Agro-Tourism Fish Farm at Sergithang (Nu 3 million)

This project leverages the gewog’s scenic setting to create an agro-tourism hub centered on fish farming, providing visitors with hands-on aquaculture experiences while boosting local livelihoods.

Eco-Tourism Venture at Sunkosh (Nu 6 million)

Aimed at developing eco-friendly tourism in the area, the venture will include Homestays, nature trails, hot stone baths, and bird-watching, encouraging immersive and sustainable tourism.

Tsirang Food Festival (Nu 10 million)

The festival will showcase traditional cuisine, music, and crafts, boosting local culture, economic activity, and community pride.

Darachhu-Dunglagang Trekking Trail (Nu 6 million)

This trail will promote adventure tourism, connecting trekkers with the district’s pristine natural beauty through hiking routes, campsites, and bird-watching spots.

Restoration of Lakes (Nu 16 million)

Lakes such as Darachhu, Sukhay Pokhari, Jori Pokhari, and Sheti Phokhari will be revived to enhance eco-tourism through storytelling, hiking, and conservation-focused experiences.

360° Biking Trail (Nu 15 million)

A cycling trail connecting religious and scenic sites will be developed to offer both adventure and cultural exploration for tourists.

Rigsum Pemai Dumra Park Upgrade (Nu 21 million)

The park will be transformed into a family-friendly recreational space with lighting, play areas, and exhibits of traditional farming tools, enriching the leisure infrastructure.

Integrated Agri-Tourism Experiences (Budget TBA)

Through farm stays, U-pick experiences, farm-to-table dining, and agricultural demonstrations, tourists will be able to immerse themselves in Tsirang’s rural lifestyle.

Kuchikhola Recreational Amenities (Nu 2.04 million)

Located along the Tsirang-Sarpang highway, this project will develop the Kuchi Stream area with rest stops, picnic areas, an artificial waterfall, and other leisure features.

Tsirang Dzongdag Sonam emphasized the district’s potential to serve as a hill station for visitors from the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). “We are the closest destination, and with the right infrastructure, Tsirang can attract tourists year-round,” he said.

Challenges and Shifting Focus

However, recent updates from the Dzongkhag indicate that some components of the original plan are being recalibrated, with an increased focus on agricultural marketing and securing clearances for tourism infrastructure development.

Despite the challenges, local officials remain optimistic. If implemented strategically, the Integrated Sustainable Tourism Action Plan is expected to create jobs, stimulate the local economy, and position Tsirang as a model of responsible and community-driven tourism.

By 2029, the district hopes to welcome a surge in both domestic and international visitors—drawn not just by Tsirang’s natural beauty, but by its authentic experiences, vibrant culture, and deep-rooted sustainability values.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu