Tshering Zam Shatters a Glass Ceiling: Bhutan’s First Female “Khenmo”

At just 15 years old, Tshering Zam made a choice that would forever alter her destiny, which is now transforming Bhutan’s spiritual history. Leaving behind her quiet village of Rubesa in Wangdue, she stepped into the sacred halls of Sangchen Dorji Lhundrup Nunnery in Wolokha, determined to live a life of service and learning.

“Had I stayed in my village, my life would have drifted away unnoticed,” she recalls, her voice steady with the clarity of hindsight. “So I chose to become a nun.”

More than two decades later, that choice has blazed a trail for generations to come. On June 21, 2025, under the blessings of His Holiness the Je Khenpo, Tshering Zam was conferred the historic title of “Khenmo”, Bhutan’s first woman to hold a rank equivalent to a Khenpo, an honor that, until now, belonged only to men in the monastic hierarchy.

But this is not her first act of quiet revolution. In 2022, she stood among the first group of Bhutanese nuns to receive full ordination as Gelongma, a milestone that signaled a turning point for women in Bhutan’s spiritual community.

Now 39, Tshering Zam serves as a trainer with the Bhutan Nuns Foundation (BNF), where for four years she has quietly mentored and uplifted young nuns, inspiring them to dream beyond tradition’s bounds.

“When I heard the news, I was overwhelmed,” she said, eyes brimming with tears. “This title carries immense responsibility. It is not mine alone; it belongs to my teachers, my parents, the Foundation, and above all, to the women of Bhutan.”

For Tshering Zam, this new title is not a final destination but a call to action. “I will use this honor to show other nuns that our path does not end at the convent gates. We, too, can lead. We, too, can transform.”

Her mission echoes the very heart of the Bhutan Nuns Foundation’s work. For 17 years, the BNF has fought to uplift nuns, once overlooked and under-resourced, by providing education, health care, and leadership training.

Dr. Tashi Zangmo, the Foundation’s Chief Executive Director, says Tshering Zam’s achievement is the realization of a long-held dream: “For too long, nuns were invisible in the monastic hierarchy. We knew their contributions deserved recognition, not just as followers, but as leaders.”

Before Tshering Zam’s nomination, the Foundation consulted Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Ashi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck, and her teachers, all of whom agreed she was ready to break this age-old barrier. “She has the motivation, the clarity of purpose, and the work ethic needed to inspire an entire generation,” Dr. Tashi said.

Yet this moment did not come easily. In its early years, the BNF faced skepticism and financial hurdles. Many questioned why nuns needed such support at all. “It took years of trust-building,” Dr. Tashi reflects. “But we knew that when women are empowered, entire communities rise.”

Today, the Foundation trains nuns across Bhutan, equipping them not only with spiritual knowledge but also leadership skills and management training so that they, too, can one day lead their own centers. Some have completed studies equivalent to a master’s degree; others teach or serve abroad. But most remain rooted in Bhutan, serving their people with quiet strength.

Through it all, Tshering Zam’s story stands as a testament to resilience, vision, and the profound change that begins when one young girl dares to step beyond what is expected.

In her journey, Bhutan sees its own – a nation balancing tradition and progress, guided by faith, compassion, and the unwavering spirit of its daughters.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu