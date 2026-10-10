Tshalumarphey Ecological Park 20 percent complete

The Tshalumarphey Ecological Park in southern Thimphu is 20 percent complete, with river-protection, pond, earth-mound and water-supply works finished, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT).

The project is part of the Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces programme under the Thimphu Structure Plan and aims to transform the former sewerage ponds into an ecological and recreational park covering about 21 acres.

The progress was reported during the 32nd Meet-the-Press, as part of an update on public-space projects being implemented under the Thimphu Structure Plan.

The park is planned to include gardens, walking areas, riverfront spaces and wetland features, providing residents with additional public space while incorporating ecological elements into the capital’s urban development.

The MoIT is leading the project in collaboration with Thimphu Thromde. The project has an estimated total cost of Nu 210 million and is financed through Government of India Project-Tied Assistance (GoI-PTA). Nu 75 million has been allocated for the current financial year, according to the ministry.

The former sewerage ponds have been dewatered and desludged as part of the site preparation. With several infrastructure components completed, the remaining development will focus on progressing the park towards its planned recreational and ecological functions.

Secretary of the MoIT, Karma Wangchuk, said the ministry would ensure the site is safe, clean and suitable before opening the park to the public.

The development of the park will convert the former sewerage pond area into a public space with facilities for recreation and features intended to support water management and habitat protection.

While construction is underway, arrangements for managing and operating the park after completion are still being discussed by the relevant authorities to ensure sustainability, the secretary added.

MoIT and Thimphu Thromde are collaborating on implementation. The management arrangements will determine how the completed park is operated and maintained for public use.

The park’s planned facilities, including walking areas, gardens and riverfront spaces, will require ongoing maintenance after construction. Its wetland and pond features will also form part of the site’s ecological design.

The project is intended to provide more than recreational space, combining public access with features that form part of the city’s broader green infrastructure planning.

Meanwhile, the Tshalumarphey Ecological Park is one of several public-space projects being developed under the Thimphu Structure Plan’s Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces programme.

During the earlier Meet the Press, the ministry reported that Chang Yul Park had been completed, while Thimphu Ecological Park and Olakha Park were each 99 percent complete. Tshalumarphey Park was at 20 percent completion.

The projects form part of wider efforts to expand public spaces and incorporate green infrastructure into Thimphu’s development.

The Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces programme aims to improve the urban environment by providing areas for recreation and integrating ecological features into the city. The programme also seeks to protect habitats, connect ecological areas and strengthen resilience to climate hazards.

For Tshalumarphey, the planned combination of wetland features, ponds and riverfront spaces will bring ecological elements into an area previously occupied by sewerage ponds.

The park is expected to provide residents with additional places to walk relax and spend time outdoors. Its gardens and recreational areas will offer public amenities, while the riverfront and wetland features will form part of its ecological landscape.

The project is scheduled to continue in phases through the 2027–2028 financial year, according to the secretary. Once completed, Tshalumarphey Ecological Park will add to Thimphu’s network of public spaces, combining recreational facilities with water-related and ecological features.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu