Transmission Lines and Towers Spark Grievances among Landowners

Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources considers land substitution as relocation of towers prove impractical

Private landowners across Bhutan are raising concerns over the impact of transmission lines and towers on their properties. A total of 12,364 private plots, covering 2,695.31 acres, are affected by transmission lines, with 1,057 towers occupying 60.31 acres of private land. The remaining 2,635 acres fall within the Right of Way (RoW) zones.

Distribution Line Challenges

An even larger number of private plots, 54,894 in total, are impacted by 2,701.50 km of medium-voltage (MV)

distribution lines passing through 6,939.57 acres of land. Additionally, 3,365 distribution transformers have been installed on these properties.

Impact Assessment and Landowner Concerns

In the last three years (2021–2023), Bhutan Power Corporation (BPC) executed 375 distribution system relocation projects worth Nu 94 million through cost-sharing arrangements with affected landowners. However, a growing number of grievances prompted the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR) to conduct an impact study in August 2024. This study, utilizing geo-spatial data from the National Land Commission Secretariat (NLCS), revealed that approximately 9,575 acres of private land across 67,213 plots are affected by transmission and distribution systems—18% attributable to transmission lines and 82% to distribution lines.

As of December 31, 2023, BPC manages 1,736.86 km of high-voltage (HV) transmission lines and 17,252.39 km of MV and low-voltage (LV) distribution lines, serving 243,285 customers nationwide. The company operates 2,735 MVA power transformers and 1,157.58 MVA (6,242 units) of distribution transformers with a workforce of 2,219 employees.

In the past, all the transmission and distribution (T&D) lines were constructed based on prevailing guidelines, rules and regulations, where efforts were put in to avoid private lands to the extent possible. Prior to execution of the T&D construction works, all stakeholders were consulted, and affected landowners were compensated as per the prevailing norms either with land substitutes or cash.

Further, proper electrical clearances being maintained as per the safety code, permanent structures are allowed to be constructed under the transmission lines. Nevertheless, over the years, people have raised issues regarding the presence of T&D lines over their properties.

Costly Implications of Relocation

It is estimated that shifting/relocation of transmission lines will cost around Nu 15,133 Million (Nu 1,519M for 400kV lines; Nu 3,308M for 220kV lines; Nu 5,149M for 132kV lines; and Nu 5,157M for 66kV lines). Similarly, shifting distribution lines and substations would cost an estimated Nu 7,203.98 million. The high costs arise from the need to realign adjacent towers during relocation, as well as the logistical challenges of obtaining alternative RoW and statutory clearances. The process would also result in significant power supply disruptions, economic losses, and the allocation of extensive financial and human resources.

Ministry’s Position and Next Steps

The MoENR has emphasized that relocating transmission lines is impractical due to exorbitant costs, logistical challenges, and power supply disruptions. As a solution, the Ministry is exploring land substitution for affected landowners.

To address the ongoing challenges, the Ministry is drafting new RoW rules and regulations to mitigate disputes. Physical surveys will be conducted to assess the extent of impacts on farmlands and the associated costs of relocation. The Ministry has acknowledged that these efforts will require significant funding and may impact domestic electricity tariffs.

A comprehensive report, including findings and recommendations, is expected to be submitted in the coming months.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu