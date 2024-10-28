Transforming Lives and Livelihoods in Laya
The Royal Highland Festival has become a part of Laya’s everyday life

The Royal Highland Festival (RHF) has become a beacon of hope and progress for the community of Laya. Since its inception on October 16, 2016, the festival has spurred significant advancements in education, infrastructure, hygiene, animal husbandry, and healthcare, transforming the lives of residents in this remote village.

Celebrated in honor of His Royal Highness the Gyalsey’s birth, the 400th anniversary of Shabdrung Rinpoche, and the Rabjung birth year of Guru Rinpoche, the RHF has fostered a sense of unity and development among the people of Laya. Residents express heartfelt gratitude for the initiatives spearheaded by His Majesty the Fifth King, which have opened doors to a brighter future.

Pema, a 56-year-old villager, reflects on the changes the festival has ushered in. “I am uneducated, and during our time, we were not exposed to the outside world,” he says. “Now, with the festival, we are part of a bigger community and can engage in developmental activities.”

Tshewang echoes this sentiment, highlighting how the festival has revitalized community connections. “Before, we spent all our time with our yaks and rarely saw our neighbors,” he recalls. “Now, the festival brings us together, allowing us to meet people from outside our community as well.”

The festival is not just a celebration; it serves as a vital platform for preserving culture and tradition. Sonam, another resident, emphasizes this point: “While many youths lean toward Western styles, the festival helps us embrace our heritage.”

Tshewang Dem, another villager, notes the economic impact of the festival. “Our livelihoods have improved significantly,” he shares. “With more guests attending and utilizing our homestays, our living standards have risen.”

The Gasa Dzongkhag Administration highlights the festival’s role in showcasing the beauty and culture of Gasa Dzongkhag. The vision of “Good to Great Gasa” is palpable at the festival, which celebrates the simplicity and authenticity of highlander life. Visitors can experience traditional offerings like Buelwa (gift offerings) accompanied by Auley (epic poem recitations), rooted in the legacy of Zhabdrung Rinpoche and reflecting the community’s loyalty to the monarchy.

This year’s festival, held from October 23rd to 24th, attracted over a hundred tourists, making it the largest yet. The performances, described as “more spectacular” than previous years by Pema Jamtsho, the Mangi of Laya gewog, left both locals and visitors in awe.

One of the highlights of the festival is tourists. Tourists from around the globe were captivated by the festival’s charm. Jonathan N. Zeakeer from the UK expressed his delight in seeing the traditional attire and animals, especially the yaks. “I’ve never seen a yak before; the opening and closing ceremonies were quite emotional,” he said. “The dresses are beautiful, and I’m eager to return next year.”

Canadian tourist Eric MacDonald and his wife Naoko Fukui, from Japan, also shared their enthusiasm. “This experience is unique and unforgettable,” Eric stated. “We feel honored to celebrate here.” Naoko, who had longed to visit Bhutan, described Laya as “heaven on earth.”

First-time attendees like Tshewang Pem, visiting from Wangdi Phodrang, and a dancer group from Trongsa all shared their excitement, expressing hopes to return.

The festival, graced by His Majesty on its first day and attended by the Prime Minister on the second, featured a vibrant array of traditional games, animal shows, and local delicacies, embodying the spirit of Laya.

As the RHF continues to grow, it stands on the threshold where modernity is intrinsically weaved with a tradition that has existed for hundreds of years. The festivities have enhanced the Layap’s way of lives in conjunction with the preservation and promotion of their rich cultural tapestry.

By Sherab Dorji, Laya, Gasa

