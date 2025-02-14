Tourist Arrivals and Revenue Surge in Late 2024

Bhutan’s tourism sector has experienced a period of remarkable growth, according to the fourth quarter of socio economic indicator report 2024 released by National Statistical Bureau (NSB) this month. Tourist arrivals and revenue have both seen substantial increases, painting a positive picture for the nation’s economy.

For instance, number of tourists visiting Bhutan surged by a remarkable 145.49% where arrivals of the tourist have jumped from 20,025 in the third quarter to 49,160 in the fourth quarter. This impressive growth signals a strong resurgence in the country’s appeal as a travel destination.

Growth of tourists from countries other than India (COTI) saw an even more significant increase, rising by 162.85%. The number of COTI visitors skyrocketed from 7,973 to 20,957 between the third and fourth quarter, indicating a broadening international interest in Bhutanese tourism.

Similarly, the number of tourists from India also saw a substantial rise, increasing by 134.01%. The figures climbed from 12,052 to 28,203, demonstrating the continued popularity of Bhutan as a preferred destination for Indian travelers.

The revenue generated from the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) has also experienced an impressive increase of 157.45%. SDF revenue soared from USD 4.70 million (M) to USD 12.10M, highlighting the significant economic impact of tourism on the nation’s finances and its ability to fund sustainable development initiatives.

The surge in tourism is attributed to various factors, including successful marketing campaigns, easing of travel restrictions, and Bhutan’s reputation as a unique and sustainable travel destination.

The increased revenue from the SDF will further contribute to environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and infrastructure development, ensuring that tourism benefits the country and its people in a sustainable manner.

An official from the Department of Tourism (DoT) said that the increase in tourist arrivals underscores the collective efforts of the Department, alongside the tourism industry, including hotels, tour operators, and other stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to enhance Bhutan’s appeal as a travel destination.

“While the DoT undertakes a broad range of initiatives, the marketing and promotion division’s efforts have played an important role in keeping Bhutan in the global spotlight,” said the official, adding that over the past year, their strategic outreach efforts have included extensive media exposure, with approximately 70 press releases issued to international media and around 50 interviews conducted with global publications.

“These efforts resulted in thousands of media clippings, generating millions of dollars’ worth of free publicity, and breeding some bullseye pieces such as the BBC coverage about Haa valley, an extensive article about Bhutan in the Financial Times (UK), TIME magazine, CNN, Bloomberg, and more,” the official said.

For instance, Bhutan also received multiple prestigious travel and tourism awards, further elevating its profile as a premier global destination.

Meanwhile, as a way forward, according to the department, Bhutan requires significant planning time for most travelers, typically between six to twenty-four months. “This means that the growth seen in 2024 is largely the result of sustained efforts in 2023, reinforcing the importance of consistent and long-term promotional strategies,” the official said.

In addition, the department stated that aside from the media engagement, they have prioritized digital outreach by creating high-quality social media content, hosting industry webinars, and collaborating with travel influencers, journalists and travel agents. “Participation in key travel trade events has also played a vital role in strengthening relationships with agents and tour operators worldwide,” the official said.

For instance, beyond marketing, the Department is also conducting many other activities including collaboration with stakeholders such as Association of Bhutanese Tour Operators (ABTO) and the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Bhutan (HRAB), which has been instrumental in driving the industry forward.

“Looking ahead, our focus remains on strengthening Bhutan’s global presence through a strong and data-driven marketing strategy that targets key source markets. Expanding digital engagement, fostering industry collaborations, and promoting Bhutan as a year-round destination will be central to our approach. With these ongoing efforts, we remain optimistic about the future and committed to sustaining this positive momentum in the years to come,” the official said.

