Tourism to remain as key sector for growth

The 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) will see Tourism remain a key growth sector and a major source of foreign currency and employment. Guided by the high-value, low-volume tourism policy and the ‘Bhutan Believe’ national brand, the plan period will see the 13th FYP will focus on the different initiatives.

Authentic Bhutanese Hospitality: Efforts will be made to offer visitors authentic experiences that not only highlight Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage but also showcase the country’s unparalleled natural beauty. This comprehensive approach will involve developing a variety of unique tourism products designed to provide an immersive and genuine Bhutanese experience.

Sustainable Tourism Practices: Bhutan will maintain its leadership in the realm of sustainable tourism by placing a strong emphasis on environmental preservation and the promotion of responsible travel practices. This ongoing commitment will be supported through strategic collaborations with media outlets and various other platforms, which will be utilized to amplify and disseminate these core values to a global audience. By leveraging these partnerships, Bhutan aims to further its mission of integrating sustainability into every facet of its tourism sector, ensuring that both the natural environment and cultural heritage are preserved for future generations.

Catalyst for Sustainable Development: Tourism will be strategically promoted as a powerful driver of sustainable development, aiming to generate significant economic opportunities while simultaneously preserving Bhutan’s invaluable cultural and natural heritage. To realize this vision, a multifaceted approach will be adopted that includes enhancing service standards across the tourism sector to ensure high-quality visitor experiences. Additionally, efforts will be made to strengthen data collection and analytical intelligence, allowing for more informed decision-making and effective policy implementation. Concurrently, capacity development initiatives will be undertaken to build and bolster the skills and capabilities of those involved in the tourism industry. Through these comprehensive measures, Bhutan seeks to create a robust framework where tourism not only fuels economic growth but also contributes to the long-term sustainability and preservation of its unique cultural and environmental assets.

Promoting Lesser-Known Dzongkhags: Special attention will be given to promoting tourism in Dzongkhags with fewer or no tourist arrivals, aiming to achieve year-round tourist visits throughout Bhutan.

Supporting Media Production: To promote Bhutan as a tourist destination, the production of international films and documentaries on Bhutan’s culture, environment, lifestyle, arts, and traditions will be supported.

Professionalizing Tourism Services: There will be a concerted and intensified effort to significantly enhance the quality and efficiency of various tourism services, encompassing a broad spectrum of areas including visas, accommodation, transportation, information provision, and roadside amenities. This will involve a comprehensive review and overhaul of current processes to ensure that each aspect of the visitor experience meets the highest standards of professionalism and effectiveness. For visas, streamlined procedures and faster processing times will be implemented to facilitate easier travel for tourists. Accommodation services will undergo rigorous improvements to ensure they offer exceptional comfort and hospitality. Transportation systems will be upgraded to provide reliable, safe, and convenient options for tourists. The provision of information will be refined to ensure that it is accurate, timely, and accessible, helping visitors make the most of their stay. Roadside amenities, including rest areas and service facilities, will be enhanced to ensure they are clean, well-maintained, and welcoming. By focusing on these areas, Bhutan aims to elevate the overall visitor experience, foster greater satisfaction among tourists, and enhance the country’s reputation as a premier destination for high-quality travel experiences.

Diversifying and Enhancing Tourism Products: By diversifying tourism products and experiences, professionalizing services, and implementing vigorous marketing strategies to attract new markets, Bhutan aims to attract at least 300,000 tourists annually from diverse sources.

