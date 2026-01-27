Tourism Surges 44% in 2025: Can this be Sustained?

In what has been a good year for the tourism sector, 2025 saw the kingdom welcoming 209,376 visitors, marking a 44% increase from 145,065 in 2024. This record-breaking influx highlights Bhutan’s rising global appeal as a destination that combines pristine natural landscapes, rich culture, and sustainable tourism practices. However, behind the celebratory numbers lies a complex reality: balancing rapid growth with infrastructure, sustainability, and service quality remains a pressing challenge.

The visitor composition reflects both continuity and transformation. Indian tourists remain the largest group, constituting 62% of arrivals, although this is down from 73% in 2019. Meanwhile, tourists from Countries Other Than India (COTI) now account for 38%, up from 27% in 2019, arriving from 157 countries. The top international markets include the United States, China, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Germany, Australia, and Thailand. This diversification signals that Bhutan is successfully expanding its global reach, reducing reliance on a single source market and building resilience against regional or geopolitical fluctuations.

Visitor behaviour further illustrates Bhutan’s evolving tourism profile. Indian tourists averaged four nights, while international visitors stayed longer, five nights on average, contributing significantly more to local revenue. Seasonal patterns reveal a strong preference for spring (36.4%) and autumn (34.7%), coinciding with moderate weather, festivals, and trekking seasons. Winter and summer drew 15.2% and 13.6% of arrivals, respectively, highlighting opportunities to develop off-peak tourism offerings and distribute visitor flow more evenly across the year.

Tourist entry and permit processes remain tightly controlled. Most Indian visitors obtained permits on arrival, demonstrating ease of access for the largest market. Conversely, 43% of international tourists relied on Bhutanese tour operators for visas, while only 3% applied independently. This system ensures quality control, safety, and accurate monitoring, but it also underscores Bhutan’s continued dependence on guided tourism for managing foreign arrivals.

Economically, the tourism boom is transformative. The Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) alone generated USD 43.31 million (Nu 3.95 billion) in 2025, a 49% increase over 2024. Importantly, this figure does not account for spending on hotels, transport, trekking, retail, and dining, indicating that the total economic impact is substantially higher. In a small economy like Bhutan’s, tourism is increasingly a key driver of GDP, employment, and regional development.

To manage growth, the government implemented stringent reforms and professionalisation measures. These include mandatory drug testing for guides, updated hotel and homestay regulations, new curricula for food and beverage management, improved grievance redressal mechanisms, and revised hotel classification standards. The National Career and Occupational Framework (NCOF) assessed 2,398 guides, with 84% certified competent and the remainder slated for further training. These initiatives reflect Bhutan’s commitment to high-quality service, visitor safety, and sustainable tourism practices.

Despite these efforts, rapid growth raises critical concerns. Infrastructure—from roads and transport to accommodations and urban amenities—is under pressure. Maintaining Bhutan’s “high-value, low-impact” tourism model requires balancing visitor numbers with environmental and cultural preservation. Experts warn that uncontrolled expansion could strain fragile ecosystems, diminish visitor experience, and undermine the country’s carefully cultivated reputation.

The shifting visitor profile also demands adaptability from businesses. Hotels, tour operators, and communities must cater to diverse expectations, including language, cuisine, and cultural experiences, while retaining authentic Bhutanese identity. For instance, international visitors may seek more immersive cultural interactions or eco-tourism experiences, while domestic and regional visitors prioritize accessibility and convenience.

Looking ahead, Bhutan’s tourism growth in 2025 can be seen as both an unprecedented success and a cautionary tale. The kingdom has demonstrated it can attract global attention, generate substantial revenue, and professionalize its workforce. However, sustaining this trajectory will require strategic planning, investment in infrastructure, and robust environmental safeguards to ensure long-term resilience.

Bhutan’s tourism sector in 2025 represents a turning point. With 209,376 visitors, record revenues, and strengthened professional standards, the kingdom is firmly on the world tourism map. But as the country welcomes more tourists, the critical question remains: can Bhutan maintain its delicate balance between growth, quality, and sustainability, preserving both its natural and cultural heritage for generations to come?

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu