Tourism Surge Continues as July Arrivals Nearly Double in One Year

Bhutan’s tourism sector continued its remarkable resurgence in July 2026, with international arrivals nearly doubling compared to the same period last year, signalling renewed global confidence in the country’s unique tourism experience and strengthening the sector’s recovery after years of disruption. The sharp increase reflects growing interest in Bhutan’s culture, landscapes and sustainable tourism model, supported by improved accessibility, expanding tourism services and continued efforts to position the country as a premier destination for mindful and meaningful travel.

According to the latest Monthly Tourism Bulletin released by the Department of Tourism (DoT), Bhutan welcomed 14,913 international visitors in July 2026, compared to 7,513 arrivals in July 2025—an increase of 98.5 percent. The strong monthly performance adds to the sector’s steady upward momentum, with both regional and international markets contributing to the recovery of one of the country’s key economic pillars.

The Indian market remained the dominant contributor to arrivals, continuing its position as Bhutan’s largest tourism source market. Of the total visitors recorded in July, 9,762 were Indian tourists, accounting for 65.5 percent of total arrivals.

Visitors from Countries Other Than India (COTI) accounted for 4,911 arrivals, representing 34.5 percent of the total. The figures indicate that while India continues to provide the largest share of visitors, Bhutan is also seeing steady interest from international markets beyond the region.

Among COTI markets, Bangladesh emerged as the leading source market, followed by China, the United States, Japan, Nepal, the Republic of China (Taiwan), the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore.

The diverse visitor profile highlights Bhutan’s growing appeal across both regional and long-haul markets, with travellers continuing to seek experiences centred on nature, culture, spirituality and sustainable tourism.

Paro International Airport remained the busiest entry point, welcoming 4,295 visitors during July. However, land entry points continued to play an important role in supporting tourism growth.

Phuentsholing recorded 3,364 arrivals, followed by Samtse with 1,442 visitors, Gelephu with 332 arrivals, and Samdrup Jongkhar with 329 visitors.

The increasing use of land entry points reflects the expanding accessibility of Bhutan’s tourism destinations and the importance of regional connectivity in supporting visitor movement.

Tourists also continued to spend meaningful time in the country, with the average length of stay (ALOS) remaining close to five days in July. The figure indicates sustained interest in multi-day travel experiences covering Bhutan’s cultural landmarks, landscapes and communities.

Meanwhile, tourism-related services continued to expand to meet rising demand. As of July 2026, Bhutan had 3,470 licensed tour guides and 1,721 registered tour operators.

During July alone, 24 new tour operators and 21 new tour guides were registered, reflecting growing confidence in the sector and increased participation from private businesses.

Accommodation capacity has also expanded steadily. Bhutan currently has 459 DoT-certified accommodation establishments, including 21 five-star hotels, 22 four-star hotels, 181 three-star hotels, 29 two-star hotels, seven one-star hotels and 199 village homestays.

Together, these establishments provide 6,403 rooms and 9,879 beds across the country.

Thimphu remains the largest accommodation hub with 93 certified establishments, followed by Paro with 81 and Punakha with 55, reflecting their importance as some of Bhutan’s most visited tourism destinations.

Beyond accommodation and services, efforts to improve visitor facilities have also continued. The DoT bulletin noted that Bhutan currently has 107 public restrooms serving tourists nationwide, contributing towards improving convenience and the overall visitor experience.

The July tourism bulletin also highlighted continued international media attention promoting Bhutan as a unique global destination. International publications featured stories on Bhutan’s cultural heritage, luxury travel experiences, sustainable tourism approach, the reduction of the Sustainable Development Fee for international visitors and the country’s historic tourism milestones.

The strong July performance builds on the sector’s gradual recovery over the past year, supported by policy measures aimed at increasing accessibility while protecting Bhutan’s distinctive tourism model.

The continued rise in arrivals, expansion of tourism infrastructure and increasing private sector participation signal renewed confidence in one of the country’s most important economic sectors.

With tourism contributing to employment creation, foreign exchange earnings and regional economic opportunities, the sector is expected to play an increasingly important role in Bhutan’s economic transformation while preserving the values that have made it a globally recognised sustainable destination.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu