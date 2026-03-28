Tourism Must Diversify Its Routes and Its Reach

When the pandemic struck Bhutan in 2020, we witnessed just how fragile our tourism-dependent private sector truly was. The collapse was swift, brutal, and instructive. Thousands of livelihoods evaporated in a matter of weeks. The backbone of our service sector snapped, and its ripple effects were felt across every dzongkhag.

A few years later, we find ourselves at the precipice of a similar crisis. Not because of a virus this time, but because of a geopolitical conflict thousands of miles away—one that has abruptly halted flights through the Middle East and triggered the cancellation of more than 1,500 tourist bookings to Bhutan. The shock is reminiscent of the pandemic. It is sudden, uncontrollable, and devastatingly indiscriminate. And once again, the warning is clear. Our tourism model is too dependent on a few narrow channels through which the world reaches us. As long as we remain a landlocked nation with limited air routes and limited market reach, we are one regional conflict away from economic vulnerability.

If the pandemic was the first lesson, this crisis must be the second. Bhutan needs to diversify—not only its tourism products and markets, but its transit routes and international gateways.

For a landlocked country, air access is the lifeline. When one major route closes, our tourism artery clots. The Middle Eastern transit hubs—Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi—have become the dominant gateways linking us to Europe and the Americas. When those hubs shut down this month, even temporarily, Bhutan’s tourism sector is suffering a blow that no domestic policy could have prevented. This is the very definition of systemic vulnerability.

Diversification of routes must now be treated as a matter of national economic security. Bhutan cannot depend on one region, one airline corridor, or one set of transit hubs. The current wave of cancellations illustrates that even when tourists are eager to visit Bhutan, external shocks can abruptly sever their path. For a country that markets itself as remote but reachable, we must ensure that the “reachable” part is not compromised by geopolitical instability elsewhere.

Expanding alternatives is no longer optional. Reviving and strengthening connections through Bangkok, Singapore, Kathmandu, and New Delhi must be prioritized. Where feasible, exploring future links via Japan, Korea, and Central Asia should also enter long-term planning. Air connectivity should be viewed not merely as transportation, but as a strategic investment in national resilience.

But diversifying entry points is only one part of the equation. Equally urgent is the need to diversify where our tourists come from. The cancellations this month were overwhelmingly from long-haul markets dependent on Middle East transit hubs. This underlines a blunt truth. Our tourist base is too concentrated. Bhutan must broaden its reach to include a wider spectrum of travelers—from Europe, North America, and Australia, but equally from Southeast Asia, East Asia, and emerging markets. A truly diversified tourist market ensures that when disruptions affect one region, the entire industry does not collapse.

If there is one repeated theme through all crises in Bhutan’s tourism history, be it pandemic, policy shifts, and now geopolitical turbulence, it is that overdependence is dangerous. Now, overdependence on specific air routes is threatening the sustainability of a sector that is very critical for Bhutan.

We cannot keep learning the same lesson at such high economic cost. Bhutan’s tourism sector needs a structural redesign—one that views diversification not as a fashionable buzzword, but as a survival strategy. The pandemic was a crucible. This current crisis is a reminder. If we do not act now, the next shock, no matter the shape it takes, will once again catch us unprepared.

Bhutan must remain a unique, high-value destination. But to stay visible and accessible in an unpredictable world, we must widen the roads, literally and figuratively, through which the world enters our borders. Diversifying tourism routes and regions is the path to resilience.