Tourism Master Plan 2025-2034 anchored around four pillars

Department of Tourism, Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment Launches the Bhutan Integrated Tourism Master Plan 2025-2034

On February 21st, 2025, the Department of Tourism, under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment, unveiled the highly anticipated Bhutan Integrated Tourism Master Plan 2025-2034. The event, held in Thimphu, was a momentous occasion, coinciding with the 45th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Meanwhile, the Master Plan 2025-2034 is a transformative blueprint that seeks to elevate Bhutan’s tourism sector into a sustainable, anchored around four key pillars that encapsulate Bhutan’s vision for tourism.

The Collaborative Tourism Ecosystem at the heart of the Bhutan Integrated Tourism Master Plan represents a groundbreaking shift towards a truly inclusive, multi-dimensional approach to tourism development. This visionary framework is rooted in the principle of collective progress, emphasizing the importance of collaboration across all sectors of society—government, private enterprises, civil society organizations (CSOs), and local communities. The ultimate goal is to create a tourism industry that benefits everyone, leaving no one behind, and ensuring that Bhutan’s extraordinary cultural and natural heritage remains preserved for future generations.

At the core of this ecosystem is the concept of Public-Private-People Partnerships (PPPP), a dynamic model that brings together the strengths and expertise of government bodies, private businesses, and the general public. This inclusive approach ensures that the voices and needs of all stakeholders are heard and integrated into the development process. It is a recognition that tourism is not just an industry, but a reflection of the nation’s identity, values, and aspirations. Tourism’s future rests on three pillars: Public, Private, and People. The Public sector, led by agencies like the Department of Tourism, will shape policies, strengthen regulations, and drive infrastructure. The Private sector—businesses, tour operators, and hotels—will fuel growth through investment, innovation, and world-class service. But the heart of it all is the People; Bhutanese communities, guardians of land and culture, will actively shape tourism, ensuring it aligns with their aspirations while bringing shared prosperity.

The next pillar, Green Kingdom: Pioneering Regenerative Tourism represents an ambitious and transformative vision for Bhutan’s tourism sector, one that transcends traditional concepts of sustainability and embraces a bold commitment to regenerative practices. While sustainability focuses on maintaining the status quo, regenerative tourism aims to actively restore, revitalize, and enhance the ecological and cultural landscapes that are central to Bhutan’s identity.

Green Kingdom is more than just sustainable tourism—it’s about regeneration. It seeks to restore, enrich, and elevate Bhutan’s land, culture, and people. Rooted in Bhutan’s deep commitment to conservation, this vision ensures tourism strengthens, rather than depletes, the nation’s natural and cultural heritage.

A key pillar of this vision, the Regional Development Catalyst, aims to shift tourism beyond Thimphu, Paro, and Punakha. By unlocking the potential of overlooked regions, it will fuel local entrepreneurship, diversify the economy, and spread prosperity nationwide. Bhutan’s landscapes and traditions hold untapped potential—this initiative ensures their benefits reach every corner of the country.

The fourth pillar is Bhutan for All Seasons, a transformative pillar of the Bhutan Integrated Tourism Master Plan that focuses on positioning Bhutan as a year-round tourism destination, capable of offering unique and enriching experiences for visitors regardless of the season. By tapping into the country’s diverse climate, rich cultural calendar, and making strategic infrastructure investments, this initiative aims to ensure that tourism in Bhutan is not restricted to certain months or periods but becomes a continuous and thriving sector that operates throughout the year.

