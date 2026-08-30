Tourism Department Tightens Accommodation Rules, Bars Uncertified Stays for Tourists

The Department of Tourism (DoT) has tightened regulatory requirements for tourism accommodation, directing hotels, village homestays and nature-based operators to secure approval and certification before providing overnight services to tourists.

The mandatory directive, issued on August 26, applies to both existing and prospective accommodation providers. It requires all tourism-related stays, including camping and outdoor accommodation, to take place only at establishments or sites approved and certified by the department.

The move comes as Bhutan continues to diversify its tourism products, including through homestays and nature-based experiences, while seeking to maintain service standards and regulatory oversight across the sector.

Under the directive, no individual, entity or business may commence accommodation services for tourists without obtaining prior approval from the relevant agencies and certification from the DoT.

The department has specifically prohibited overnight stays at non-certified premises, private properties and unauthorised open areas. “All tourist night halts, including camping and outdoor stays, must take place only at DoT-approved and certified accommodation or designated sites.”

It also requires all approved accommodation establishments to maintain a valid Star Rating Certificate or official approval/certification under the Tourism Rules and Regulations (TRR) 2024. The requirement covers conventional hotels as well as Village Home Stays (VHS) and nature-based accommodation, including camping and similar outdoor facilities.

Operators are also required to ensure uninterrupted compliance and apply for renewal before their certificates expire. The department’s approach places the responsibility on accommodation providers to complete the regulatory process before accepting tourists, rather than seeking certification after operations have begun.

This is particularly relevant to smaller operators and emerging tourism businesses that may provide accommodation on a limited or seasonal basis. The notification makes clear that the nature or scale of the operation does not remove the requirement for prior approval and certification when the service is intended for tourists.

Nu 50,000 penalty for uncertified services

The department has warned that operators who fail to comply could face substantial penalties. Under Clause 57 of the Tourism Rules and Regulations 2024, constructing, establishing or providing tourism accommodation without valid prior approval, certification, licensing or registration will attract a fine of Nu 50,000 per service provided.

A separate penalty applies to late renewal. Under Clause 161, establishments submitting renewal applications after their certificates have expired will be charged Nu 50 per day, including weekends and public holidays, until the delayed application is processed.

The department has consequently advised operators to monitor certificate validity and initiate renewal procedures before expiry. “Establishments must ensure continuous compliance and apply for timely renewal prior to certificate expiration,” the department states.

The department said it, together with other competent authorities, will conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance across the sector. The stricter enforcement comes against the backdrop of Bhutan’s efforts to broaden its tourism offering while maintaining quality and sustainability. Existing providers, meanwhile, will need to ensure that their certificates remain current and that their operations continue to comply with the TRR 2024.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu