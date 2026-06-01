Tour Operator Numbers Surge Over the Years

Tourism sector in the country is witnessing a renewed wave of business expansion, with the country recording a sharp rise in the number of licensed tour operators in 2026 as investor confidence and tourism-related activities continue to recover following the reopening of the sector.

According to information provided by the Department of Industry (DoI) under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), a total of 172 new tour operator licenses were issued between January and 21 May 2026 alone, reflecting growing interest in Bhutan’s tourism economy.

The latest figures bring the total number of active tour operator licenses in the country to 1,633 as of May this year.

DoI officials say the increase highlights both the continued attractiveness of Bhutan’s tourism sector and the growing expectations surrounding future tourism growth linked to infrastructure expansion, rising international visibility and long-term projects such as the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

The data shows that Thimphu continues to dominate Bhutan’s tourism business landscape, accounting for the overwhelming majority of licensed operators.

As of 21 May 2026, Thimphu recorded 1,381 active tour operator licenses, representing more than 84 percent of all active operators in the country.

Paro, Bhutan’s primary international gateway and a major tourism hub, recorded the second-highest number with 165 active licenses, followed by Chhukha with 35.

Other dzongkhags with active tour operator licenses include Punakha with 10 licenses, Samdrup Jongkhar with seven, Sarpang and Wangdue Phodrang with six each, and Bumthang with five.

Haa, Lhuentse, Pema Gatshel, Trashigang and Trongsa each recorded two active licenses, while Trashi Yangtse recorded one.

The DoI stated that the number of licensed operators has been increasing steadily in recent years following the gradual recovery of Bhutan’s tourism industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2025, authorities issued 286 new tour operator licenses, while 265 licenses were issued in 2024.

Officials say the consistent growth in licensing indicates increasing private sector interest in tourism-related businesses despite ongoing challenges related to market competition, visitor volume and operational sustainability.

However, the department also clarified that the number of active licenses does not necessarily mean that all registered operators are currently functioning at full commercial capacity.

“Active licenses do not necessarily indicate that all operators are currently operational,” officials noted.

In addition, 51 tour operator licenses have reportedly been cancelled from the Integrated Business Licensing Service (IBLS) system since the migration to the new online licensing platform.

However, authorities said the specific reasons for cancellation are not captured in the database.

The expansion in tour operator licenses reflects a broader long-term transformation of Bhutan’s tourism industry over the past two decades.

At the beginning of the 2000s, Bhutan’s tourism sector remained relatively small and tightly controlled under the country’s “High Value, Low Volume” tourism policy framework.

During that period, the number of licensed tour operators remained limited, largely concentrated among a small number of established agencies based in Thimphu and Paro.

Officials say the sector began expanding more rapidly after the mid-2000s as Bhutan gradually increased international connectivity, expanded hospitality infrastructure and diversified tourism products beyond traditional cultural tourism.

The liberalization of certain tourism-related business activities and the rise of digital travel platforms also contributed to increased participation by private entrepreneurs.

By the 2010s, the number of tour operators had expanded significantly alongside rising international arrivals, particularly from regional markets such as India, Bangladesh and Thailand, as well as long-haul visitors from Europe, North America and East Asia.

The tourism sector experienced one of its most difficult periods during the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in 2020, when international border closures and travel restrictions brought visitor arrivals to an abrupt halt.

Following Bhutan’s tourism reopening and gradual recovery in international travel demand, the sector has once again shown strong signs of expansion.Officials say the current rise in tour operator licenses reflects renewed optimism among entrepreneurs anticipating future tourism growth driven by infrastructure development, digital marketing opportunities and evolving tourism products.

At the same time, some officials caution that the rapid increase in licenses may also intensify competition within an already crowded market.

Experts also say the concentration of operators in Thimphu and Paro highlights continuing regional imbalances in tourism business development.

While western Bhutan continues to dominate tourism infrastructure and visitor flows, several eastern and remote dzongkhags still have very limited participation in the tourism economy.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu