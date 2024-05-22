Tobacco: A growing menace on Bhutan’s health and economy

New data highlights the pressing need for enhanced tobacco control measures in Bhutan to safeguard public health and mitigate substantial economic losses. In 2019, tobacco use led to 418 deaths, with nearly half of these premature, affecting individuals under 70 years old. This resulted in a loss of 6,234 productive years and an economic hit of BTN 712 million due to reduced workforce contributions.

The financial strain from tobacco extends beyond mortality costs. In 2019, medical treatments for tobacco-related illnesses, including heart disease, strokes, respiratory diseases, and cancer, cost the nation BTN 209 million. This figure includes BTN 153 million in government healthcare spending, BTN 32 million in out-of-pocket expenses by citizens, and BTN 23 million by private insurers and non-profits. Additionally, tobacco-related absenteeism and reduced productivity led to an economic loss of BTN 279 million.

In total, the economic burden of tobacco use in 2019 was a staggering BTN 1.2 billion, equivalent to 0.7% of Bhutan’s GDP, or approximately BTN 22,300 per adult smoker.

A recent report outlines a promising path forward, emphasizing the potential benefits of fully implementing the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). According to the report, these measures could reduce tobacco use prevalence by 34% over the next 15 years, potentially saving 1,204 lives between 2023 and 2037, averaging about 80 lives annually. The economic savings are also significant, projected at BTN 2.3 billion over the same period, or around BTN 153 million in annual losses avoided.

The health improvements from reduced tobacco use would lead to substantial direct cost savings. Over 15 years, the interventions are expected to save BTN 411 million in healthcare expenditures, with 73% of these savings benefiting the government and 15% benefiting individual citizens.

Moreover, the report highlights the social equity benefits of increasing cigarette taxes, particularly for the poorest 20% of the population, who are more likely to quit smoking when prices rise, thus avoiding severe health and financial consequences.

Implementing WHO FCTC measures aligns with Bhutan’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 3.4, which aims to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third by 2030. The multi-sectoral benefits include healthier communities and a more productive labor force.

The FCTC 2030 project, supported by the Secretariat of the WHO FCTC, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Health Organization (WHO), is poised to assist Bhutan in enacting these evidence-based tobacco control measures.

“The health gains from strengthening tobacco control in Bhutan are by themselves enough to justify the cost of the interventions. The economic gains make the case for WHO FCTC implementation even stronger,” the report concludes.

Acting now on these proven tobacco control measures promises significant health benefits and substantial economic savings, making it a crucial step for Bhutan’s sustainable development.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu