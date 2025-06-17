To Rise Above Party Lines

The upcoming week is expected to be pivotal, with several significant deliberations scheduled—most notably, discussions on the Money Bills. While the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has provided detailed justifications for the proposed measures, a number of critical questions remain unresolved.

For many observers and stakeholders, the subject matter remains deeply technical—laden with fiscal terminology and economic assumptions that are difficult to fully grasp without specialized expertise. Despite efforts to explain policy intent, there is a growing sense that some of the proposed financial strategies lack clarity in terms of long-term impact and execution.

Among the stated objectives are promoting equity, bridging socio-economic gaps, and ensuring fiscal sustainability. While these are noble and necessary goals, they are not new. The Bhutanese public has heard these aspirations echoed in various forms since the inception of democracy. However, the challenge now lies not in articulating policy goals, but in demonstrating tangible outcomes, building public trust, and ensuring transparent accountability in the implementation of such fiscal policies. We do not want the Parliament to play ping pong with policies.

Public concern has grown significantly following the release of the Budget Review Report submitted by the Economic and Finance Committee of the National Assembly. The report highlights multiple areas where it states that adequate research and thorough analysis have not been conducted. This raises legitimate alarm among citizens, as the national budget is not merely a set of numbers—it directly influences their daily lives, economic stability, and overall well-being.

At the core of these concerns is the sense that policy decisions may be moving forward without a complete understanding of their long-term consequences. In such a context, every citizen has a reason to be attentive and concerned, for the stakes involve not only fiscal performance but the livelihoods, services, and opportunities available to ordinary Bhutanese.

Amidst these apprehensions, however, there is a notable and encouraging development within the current Parliament. What has emerged is a refreshing sense of bipartisanship. Members of Parliament have risen above party lines to speak from a place of national interest and public accountability, rather than political alignment. This unified focus on the people and the country is both commendable and inspiring.

As the Assembly prepares to engage in further high-stakes deliberations, especially concerning the Money Bills and broader economic reforms, it is crucial that this spirit of constructive dialogue continues. There is an urgent need for greater clarity, transparent communication, and wider public engagement to ensure that proposed reforms are not only technically sound but also socially responsive.

Moving forward, it is imperative that decision-making be grounded in rigorous analysis, and that Parliament serves as a forum where the interests of the people are genuinely prioritized. The quality of these deliberations will define not just the budget, but the trajectory of Bhutan’s democratic and economic journey.

Deepak Tamang from Thimphu