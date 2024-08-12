Three Years after the Second Opening

On August 9, 2021, Bhutan welcomed its first tourist after the pandemic, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s tourism history—second only to 1974. The government has since committed to adapting to a new normal in tourism, introducing policies and doing away with the same. Pledges have been made. Tourism figures are central to projections of future revenue, GDP, and employment. The Department of Tourism (DoT) faces the challenge of turning these projections and pledges into reality. But where do we stand three years later?

While figures from the DoT seem positive, we are still far from the peak tourism years like 2019, and even further from reaching current targets despite extensive marketing efforts following the transformation exercise. This isn’t to say that marketing strategies have failed or that the DoT hasn’t taken action. What we need are tangible outcomes from these efforts and a realistic projection of how many tourists—especially dollar-paying visitors—Bhutan can expect by the end of the year. If the results are not encouraging, there must be reasons behind it. Likewise, if the promised numbers do not materialize, the government should be held accountable for making projections without a thorough study of the tourism landscape.

There’s a common perception that Bhutan is an expensive destination. However, for those who do visit, the experience justifies the cost. Most tourists come to Bhutan for leisure and to immerse themselves in the unique experience of the “Last Shangri-La.” Unlike tourists who visit India to see the Taj Mahal or China to explore the Great Wall, visitors to Bhutan seek to experience the country’s way of life, to feel what it’s like to be Bhutanese, even if only temporarily. They come to see how people in the last bastion of Mahayana Buddhism live, and to experience the nation that gifted Gross National Happiness (GNH) to the world. This is not to downplay the significance of Bhutan’s landscapes and landmarks, and the true draw for many is the cultural experience.

This is where customization and thoughtful packaging of experiences become crucial. Understanding the likes, dislikes, and cultural backgrounds of visitors allows us to offer them a Bhutanese experience they will cherish for a lifetime. For instance, we have few visitors from Middle Eastern countries. Could this be because we haven’t communicated that Bhutan is welcoming to all faiths and that arrangements can be made to enable them pray for five times a day?

Currently, it has become customary to take visitors to various dzongs and monasteries—a practice that dates back to when Bhutan had fewer attractions to showcase and less understanding of how to package experiences. However, today’s tourists are looking for more personalized experiences, and it’s up to tour operators to create special packages tailored to what visitors seek in Bhutan.

Offering unforgettable experiences is the key to ensuring that tourists leave Bhutan with memories, share these memories with their friends and make them interested to visit Bhutan.