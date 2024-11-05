Three out of four children exposed to lead

WHO identifies lead as one of 10 chemicals of major public health concern requiring action by member states to protect the health of workers, children, and women of reproductive age

A national Blood Lead Level Survey has found that nearly three out of four children aged 1-6 have elevated blood lead levels. The survey, which involved 2,959 children along with 124 pregnant and breastfeeding women and 207 children under 13 years old from monastic institutions, reveals that the national average of children aged 1-6 with blood lead levels exceeding 3.5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dl) is recorded at 75.9%. The highest percentage of lead in blood was found among 1 year-olds at 78.8%, closely followed by 2 and 6 year-olds with 78.5% and 75.9%, respectively, while children aged 4 recorded the lowest percentage of lead exposure at 73.9%.

While comparing among the dzongkhags, Paro and Dagana exhibited the highest percentage of lead exposure, with 98.7% and 98.4%, respectively. The lowest percentage was recorded in Sarpang district with 38.4%. Furthermore, 86% of monastic children under 13 years of age were found to have blood lead levels greater than 3.5 µg/dl.

Lead is an element that has been used in various products for centuries, but it poses significant health risks as it accumulates in the body over time. “There is no known safe level of lead exposure. Lead can affect everyone, though children and pregnant women are especially vulnerable,” the report highlights.

Children, due to their rapid growth, absorb 4-5 times more lead than adults, increasing their risk of developmental issues. The report states that lead poisoning can impact almost all organs, with common effects including lower IQ, learning and behavioral problems, mental health issues, and anemia, high blood pressure, stroke, and kidney diseases. When lead goes into a child’s brain and stays there permanently. Unfortunately, there is no treatment for most cases of lead poisoning.

“Reducing the risk of lead exposure is critically important,” alerted a health official, emphasizing the importance of preventative measures to reduce lead exposure. Recommendations include ensuring children wash their hands regularly. “The lead can be present in dust and dirt. Make sure to wash children’s hands with soap before they eat and before bed to reduce the risk of ingestion.”

Parents are also advised to limit children’s exposure to potential sources of lead, including vehicle repair shops and metal artisan workshops, and keep children away from items known to contain leads. “By ensuring a healthy, nutritious diet rich in iron, calcium, and vitamin C, it will help block the absorption of the lead in the body.”

Further, the health official also warned that lead can reside in dust and dirt in the home. “Regularly wiping children’s toys and regular cleaning can help minimize exposure to lead,” he said, adding that hands should always be washed before preparing food and eating.

Though there is a lack of data on children’s exposure to lead that leads to mortality in the country. The international trends show that globally lead exposure causes a significant burden of disease. The Institute for Health metrics and evaluation estimates that more than 1.5 million deaths globally were attributed to lead exposure in 2021, primarily due to cardiovascular effects. Additionally, lead exposure was estimated to account for more than 33 million years lost to disability worldwide in 2021.

Meanwhile, the survey also explored potential sources of lead in the different household items. The highest percentage of lead was found in brass or metal utensils with 50%, followed by others.. The drinking cups or glass contained lead at a rate of 36%, while aluminum utensils and spices were found to have lead levels of 25% and 20%, respectively. Lead was also found in other items, such as metal hardware and religious items. Lead has been found in some thousand household and religious items, calling for regularly hand washing practices to minimize exposure.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu