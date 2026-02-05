ThraLhamLham Nursery to Serve as Eastern Bhutan’s Premier Horticulture Edu-Hub

A quiet corner of Pelzomthang in Nganglam, Pemagatshel, is buzzing with a new kind of growth—one that goes far beyond saplings and soil. The recently inaugurated ThraLhamLham Nursery, strategically located near the dry port, is planting seeds for a transformative vision in Bhutan’s agricultural landscape. This is not an ordinary plant nursery; it is a first-of-its-kind learning center, poised to redefine how eastern farmers, students, and entrepreneurs engage with horticulture.

Owned and spearheaded by Rinchen Pelzang, ThraLhamLham Nursery aims to go beyond supplying plants. Instead of focusing solely on staple reforestation materials, it emphasizes high-value landscaping plants and skills development, creating a model that blends commerce, education, and sustainability. “Our aim is to build more than a nursery,” Rinchen explains. “We are cultivating knowledge, opportunity, and a sustainable agricultural ecosystem for eastern Bhutan.”

The venture has received a significant boost through the 50% Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP), highlighting government support for private agri-initiatives. By fostering local production of fruit tree saplings and betel vine leaves, the nursery seeks to reduce Bhutan’s reliance on imports. In 2024 alone, the country imported roughly Nu 13.73 billion worth of live plants and nursery stock, mostly from India—a trend the nursery aims to reverse with high-quality, locally grown alternatives.

Beyond reducing imports, ThraLhamLham fills gaps left by national institutions. While the National Seed Center (NSC) provides basic seedling supplies, initiatives like the Million Tree Plantation Project—which distributed over 45,300 sub-tropical seedlings in a single phase in 2025—require far greater support. The nursery ensures that fruit seedlings are readily available for large-scale programs and domestic landscaping projects, including the ambitious Gelephu Mindfulness City.

What truly sets the nursery apart is its educational mandate. Rinchen envisions it as a hub for hands-on learning, offering farmers, students, and researchers practical training in orchard management and advanced horticultural techniques. By equipping youth in the eastern and southern regions with high-income, specialized skills, the nursery aims to curb rural-to-urban migration. “We want rural youth to see horticulture as a viable career path,” Rinchen emphasizes. “By equipping them with modern agribusiness skills, we can keep them engaged, productive, and invested in their local communities.”

The nursery also plans a scientific gene bank for fruit tree species. By cultivating aromatic and high-value woods such as agarwood, red sandalwood, and white sandalwood, the project aims to create long-term economic opportunities. These crops, which appreciate in value over decades, promise financial returns alongside environmental benefits, proving that agriculture and conservation can thrive together.

The road to launch was not without obstacles. Rinchen recalls the difficulty of securing initial funding and loans without collateral, a common challenge for private horticulture ventures in Bhutan. Market duplication by government-owned centers had historically limited opportunities for independent nurseries. However, the 100-Million Tree Plantation initiative by His Majesty The King created a sustainable market for private growers, transforming the sector and enabling ventures like ThraLhamLham to flourish.

Labor shortages and a lack of technically skilled horticulturists posed additional challenges. With fewer youth pursuing careers in agriculture, finding qualified staff has been difficult. The nursery addresses this by providing employment opportunities and vocational training, cultivating a new generation of horticulturists who are skilled and passionate.

The inauguration of ThraLhamLham Nursery marks a milestone for agri-entrepreneurship and education in eastern Bhutan. By strengthening local seedling production, promoting sustainable agriculture, and supporting national initiatives such as the Million Tree Plantation and Gelephu Mindfulness City, the nursery is positioned as a cornerstone of Bhutan’s modern agricultural ecosystem.

Its impact extends beyond economics. By integrating education, biodiversity conservation, and employment creation, ThraLhamLham exemplifies a self-reliant, market-driven, and sustainable approach to agriculture. It demonstrates how private initiatives can complement national programs, support rural livelihoods, and foster environmental stewardship.

The nursery is also part of Bhutan’s broader agricultural modernization, alongside expansions like the 2025 state-of-the-art warehouses at Jewphu and Bondey Farm in Paro, which now facilitate nationwide distribution of high-value seedlings. Together, these developments are shaping a resilient, future-ready agricultural sector, capable of meeting domestic demand and exploring export opportunities.

ThraLhamLham Nursery’s mission is ambitious, yet its foundation lies in strategic planning, sustainability, and community engagement. By promoting exotic and indigenous plants, supplying fruit and vegetable seedlings across eastern Bhutan and neighboring countries, and offering technical training, the nursery is redefining what a plant nursery can achieve.

As Rinchen Pelzang puts it, “This is more than a business. It is a vision for the future of eastern Bhutan—a place where agriculture meets education, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. We are planting the seeds today for a greener, more prosperous tomorrow.”

With this initiative, eastern Bhutan gains a new epicenter for horticultural excellence. ThraLhamLham Nursery is not just cultivating plants—it is nurturing talent, creating economic opportunities, and fostering environmental consciousness, proving that a nursery can be far more than a supplier—it can be a catalyst for transformation.

Nidup Lhamo

From Thimphu