Thimphu witnesses decline in Crime

There was a time in Thimphu when even a brief step outside one’s home meant securing the house as though guarding against an ever-present threat of burglary. Fear and insecurity were part of daily life, with crime casting a long shadow over the community. Today, however, the city tells a different story, emerging as a safer and more harmonious society.

According to the Crime and Operation Division of the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), the focus in reducing crime has shifted from making more arrests to implementing preventive measures, driven by coordinated efforts from various stakeholders.

Crime statistics from 2023 and 2024 reveal promising trends. Non-drug-related crimes dropped by 199 cases, while crimes involving Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) decreased by 161 cases compared to 2023.

The RBP emphasizes that addressing drug-related issues and crime requires a collective community effort. “The police alone cannot eradicate these problems; that’s why we collaborate with organizations like Renew, PEMA, and the NCWC to raise community awareness,” said a representative from the Crime and Operation Division.

While the RBP has long conducted awareness programs, 2024 marked the launch of its first joint coordination program in Gelephu, which garnered positive public feedback. The program has been well-received, with the community gaining a better understanding of individual responsibilities and the appropriate channels to seek assistance. Plans are underway to expand the initiative nationwide with enhanced strategies and stronger coordination among stakeholders.

The Crime and Operation Division attributes the reduction in overall crime rates to increased public awareness and proactive efforts to prevent criminal behavior. Their awareness campaigns target all sectors of society, including the business community, parents during school vacations, and youth during academic sessions. These sensitization programs have reached diverse audiences, including teachers, lecturers, students, dzongkhag officials, and the general public.

Despite the overall decline in crime, there was a rise in domestic violence cases, with 640 offenses reported in 2024 compared to 588 in 2023. The Division attributes this increase to heightened awareness. “The more we conduct sensitization programs, the more people understand their rights and come forward with complaints,” the Division noted.

In total, the RBP recorded 2,153 crime cases and 1,814 NDPS-related offenses in 2024. The top five reported crimes were substance abuse, battery, domestic violence, larceny, and the illicit trafficking of NDPS and cannabis. Substance abuse was the most prevalent offense, with 1,512 cases, followed by 519 battery cases and 428 domestic violence cases. Larceny accounted for 259 cases, while 243 cases involved the illicit trafficking of NDPS and cannabis.

Regionally, Division XI Thimphu reported the highest crime rate with 692 cases, followed by Division III Phuntsholing with 263 cases, and Division V Gelephu with 236 cases. The lowest crime rate was recorded in Division XIII Bumthang, with only 34 cases.

As Thimphu continues its journey toward becoming a safer city, the collaborative efforts of the RBP and its partners serve as a beacon of hope for the nation, highlighting the transformative power of awareness, community engagement, and proactive crime prevention strategies.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu