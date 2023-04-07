<strong>Thimphu NC candidates commits to fulfill people’s aspirations</strong>
Five candidates to contest for Punakha NC election    
Tsirang NC candidates pledges to be voice of people
Mongar NC candidates pledge for successful implementation of remaining 12th FYP and review policies
Thimphu dzongkhag has only two candidates fighting for the National Council seat. Both the candidates pledged to commit to fulfilling the people’s aspirations. To review and amend laws according to the needs of the time and the society, as per the rules of procedure of the Parliament and mandates of the Constitution are their popular pledges. 

Leki Tshering, 45 from Ge-nyen gewog pledged to promote private sectors and solve unemployment problems. He said that he will always consult with people when reviewing plans and policies and reform Acts as per the time calls.

“I will ensure the welfare of the people,” he said.

Leki Tshering has a Bachelors of degree in education (primary) and worked for 11 years as a teacher and five years in the private sector. 

Another candidate, Nima Gyeltshen from Chang gewog promised to focus on long term national policies. He is contesting to serve the nation and fulfilling the aspirations of people, and uphold the Constitution. 

The candidate pledged that agriculture policy must be relooked, Civil Liability Act must be endorsed immediately, Impeachment Act must be tabled immediately. 

Since major transformation is been taken, he said there are many laws and policies have to be relooked. 

For the constituency, Nima Gyeltshen campaigned that Thimphu Dzongkhag shall lead the nation in implementation of 13th FYP and jump start the economic transformation in the nation. 

Nima Gyeltshen has Bachelors in Social and Legal Science. He served as a Member of National Council, and worked as tourist guide for three years and in the construction sector for five years. 

Thimphu dzongkhag has 16, 248 eligible voters with 8,724 male and 7,704 female voters. 

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu 

